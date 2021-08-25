EFL Cup
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00ArsenalArsenal
Venue: The Hawthorns

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 25th August 2021

  • NewcastleNewcastle United19:45BurnleyBurnley
  • NewportNewport County19:45SouthamptonSouthampton
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00ArsenalArsenal

Top Stories