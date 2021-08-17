Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland secured qualification for Euro 2022 at Seaview in north Belfast

Northern Ireland Women will play their first game at Windsor Park since its redevelopment when they host Latvia in a World Cup qualifier on 21 September.

A return to the national stadium was mooted following their Euro 2022 play-off win in April that secured passage to a first ever major championship.

The women's side last played at the stadium in 2010.

"I know I speak for the whole squad when I say how excited we are," said captain Marissa Callaghan.

"Stepping over the white line at the National Football Stadium is something we have all dreamed about for years".

The team have hosted recent home matches at Seaview in north Belfast following an earlier stint at Lurgan's Mourneview Park.

The game against Latvia will be Northern Ireland's second World Cup qualifying match, three days after they open their campaign at home to Luxembourg - the venue for which has not yet been decided.

Their 2023 qualifying campaign will also see Kenny Shiels' side travel to Wembley to take on England in Group D, where the top side will qualify for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand with the runners-up going into a play-off.

A return to the national stadium is yet another landmark moment for the current squad, who can look forward to next summer's European Championship finals in England.

The stadium in south Belfast was officially reopened in 2016 with a capacity of 18,500.