TJ Eyoma was at the ground to watch Lincoln's game with Bolton on Tuesday evening

Lincoln City have signed Tottenham defender TJ Eyoma following loan spells in the last two seasons.

The 21-year-old has made 53 appearances for the Imps and scored his first goal in a 1-0 win at Burton Albion in April.

Eyoma did not play a senior game for Spurs, but played five times for their Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

He could be in the Lincoln squad for Saturday's League One match away at Wycombe Wanderers.

Neither club has revealed whether there was a fee involved for Eyoma and details of the length of his contract with Lincoln are also undisclosed.

