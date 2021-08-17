Justine Vanhaevermaet: Reading sign Belgium forward ahead of new WSL season

Justine Vanhaevermaet
Justine Vanhaevermaet has won 10 international caps for Belgium

Reading Women have signed Belgium international Justine Vanhaevermaet ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old forward has agreed a two-year deal after leaving Norwegian side LSK Kvinner.

She began her career with Anderlecht before moving to Lierse and has also had a spell in Germany.

Vanhaevermaet could make her Reading debut in their opening game of the new Women's Super League campaign, away to Manchester United on 3 September.

