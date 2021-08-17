Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Charlie Daniels made 265 appearances in just under nine years at Bournemouth

Colchester United have signed former Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old, who had been on trial, becomes the League Two club's 10th summer signing.

The U's, now managed by Hayden Mullins, have picked up just a point from their opening two games.

Daniels, who was at Shrewsbury and Portsmouth last season, is on the bench and in line to make his debut in Tuesday's home game with Mansfield,

He was released by Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, after scoring 17 goals in 265 appearances in his nine years with the club, during which he helped the Cherries reach the Premier League.

Daniels, who began is career at Tottenham Hotspur, played on loan at Chesterfield, Leyton Orient and Gillingham before signing for Orient on a more permanent basis in January 2009. He then moved on to Bournemouth for £200,000 in November 2011.

