Hayden Carter has played for Rovers from the Under-14s right through to senior level

Academy product defender Hayden Carter has signed a new three-year contract with Blackburn Rovers, which will expire in the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old joined Rovers at Under-14 level and has progressed through the age groups to make seven first-team appearances for Tony Mowbray's side.

Having spent the end of last season on loan to Burton, Carter has been an ever present at Rovers so far in 2021-22.

"Now's the time for me to kick on again," Carter said. external-link

"I did well at Burton, proved I can handle the physicality in League One and now I feel I can do the same at Championship level.

"I feel I've done well in the first few games of the season, but there's still much more to come from me."