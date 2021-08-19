Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Bronze is the reigning Fifa Best Women's Player

Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze has undergone knee surgery following her involvement in Team GB's Olympic football campaign.

The 29-year-old reigning Fifa Best Women's Player made 28 appearances for City last season, helping them finish runners-up in the Women's Super League.

Bronze played four Team GB matches in Tokyo as they made the last eight.

"Been managing a lot of pain of the past season," Bronze said in an Instagram post. external-link

"This week I had a very successful planned knee surgery. Everything went well and the focus is now on a healthy recovery."

Berwick-on-Tweed-born Bronze, who joined City from French side Olympique Lyonnais in September 2020, will likely miss the start of the WSL season on the weekend of 3-5 September.

City's entrance in round two of the revamped Champions League, which kicks off on 31 August, will also potentially come too soon for the full-back.