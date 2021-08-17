Tyreik Wright: Salford City loan in Aston Villa winger for the season
Aston Villa have loaned winger Tyreik Wright to League Two club Salford City on a season-long basis.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a half-season stint in the bottom tier with Walsall last season, making 16 appearances.
While the Republic of Ireland under-21 international is yet to make his senior bow, he has been a regular at under-23 level for Premier League Villa.
"It's a big club, big ambitions for the season, absolutely delighted to be here," Wright said.
"It's kind of a new group so it's going to take a while to gel together, but the ambition for the season is definitely to get promoted."
Wright's experience of League Two was a positive one with the Saddlers, despite a 19th place finish in 2020-21.
"I played out of position too so it's a different kind of experience for me," he added.
"What I've learned is that it's a very physical league, demanding as well, and there's no easy game here.
