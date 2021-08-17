Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fran Alonso's side finished runners-up in Scotland to qualify

If Celtic beat Levante on their Champions League qualifying debut, it would be an "unbelievable" achievement, according to head coach Fran Alonso.

The Scottish league runners-up have been drawn against the Group 3 favourites in Wednesday's semi-final.

Levante finished third in the Primera Division behind Barcelona and Real Madrid - their best finish since 2009.

"We have never faced an opponent with the quality of Levante, so it's a massive test," Alonso said.

"I don't want to put pressure on ourselves, it's our very first game in Europe, but if we beat Levante then wow, that would be unbelievable."

It is the first time Scotland has had two representatives in the Champions League, with the new format featuring four groups of four teams in an opening group stage for clubs qualifying with high finishes in their league short of being champions.

Rosenborg are hosting Group 3 and face Minsk in Wednesday's first semi-final before Celtic meet Levante later.

Alonso just wants his players to "enjoy every single minute" of such a "historic" occasion.

"We know the fantastic quality of the opposition," the Spaniard said of his compatriots. "So we will go there and fight for every ball and try to stay in the game for as long as possible.

"By far, Levante is the best team - a very good team full of senior internationals, very experienced, they did very well this year in the Spanish league and they have strength in depth as well, a super team."

While Levante do not open their domestic campaign until early September, Celtic have already recorded a 3-1 win over promoted Partick Thistle and a 2-0 defeat of Hearts in the SWPL Cup group stage.

Celtic captain Kelly Clark admits she had perhaps "subconsciously accepted that this might never happen for me" after more than eight years with the club but says confidence is "sky-high right now".

The winners of Wednesday's semi-finals meet in a Saturday final while the losers play off for third place.

Glasgow City are hosts in Group 2 of the champions path section and face Birkirkara of Malta on Wednesday before BIIK-Shymkent of Kazakhstan face Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava in its other semi-final.