Orjan Nyland failed to make an appearance while with Norwich City last season

Bournemouth have signed former Aston Villa and Norwich City goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a deal until the end of the season after he impressed in training.

Norway international Nyland, 30, was a free agent having spent the second half of last season with the Canaries.

He was part of the Villa squad that won promotion from the Championship via the play-offs in the 2018-19 season.

Nyland will provide added cover for the Cherries alongside goalkeepers Mark Travers and Will Dennis.

