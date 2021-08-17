Orjan Nyland: Bournemouth sign former Aston Villa and Norwich City goalkeeper
Bournemouth have signed former Aston Villa and Norwich City goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a deal until the end of the season after he impressed in training.
Norway international Nyland, 30, was a free agent having spent the second half of last season with the Canaries.
He was part of the Villa squad that won promotion from the Championship via the play-offs in the 2018-19 season.
Nyland will provide added cover for the Cherries alongside goalkeepers Mark Travers and Will Dennis.
