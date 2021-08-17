Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Laurie Walker kept two clean sheets while on an emergency loan at Oldham last season

League Two club Oldham Athletic have re-signed goalkeeper Laurie Walker on a seven-day emergency loan from MK Dons.

Walker will be available for Oldham's game with Bristol Rovers on Tuesday after first-choice stopper Danny Rogers picked up an injury on Saturday.

The 31-year-old finished last campaign on loan at Boundary Park, making 13 appearances.

Oldham are still searching for their first point after starting the season with losses to Newport and Bradford.

