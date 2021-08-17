Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ronaldo and Ancelotti won the Champions League together at Real in 2014

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed speculation linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a return to the club.

The Juventus forward, 36, has 10 months remaining on his contract in Turin and has been linked with Real, external-link Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

But in a rare move, Ancelotti responded to the rumours in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We look forward. #HalaMadrid," he wrote.

Ancelotti's tweet appears to have been prompted by a report by Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, which claimed on Monday night that a reunion between Real and Ronaldo was a possibility, three years after he left the club to sign for Juventus in a £99.2m deal.

Ronaldo joined Real from Manchester United in July 2009 and went on to score a club record 450 goals in 438 games over the following nine seasons.

In his time with Los Blancos, Ronaldo also won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles. One of those Champions League trophies was won under the guidance of Ancelotti, during the Italian's previous spell in charge.

Speculation over Ronaldo's future has intensified in the days since great rival Lionel Messi left Barcelona and joined PSG on a two-year deal.