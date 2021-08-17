Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Grimsby have been affected by Covid-19

Grimsby Town have postponed Saturday's National League opener away to Bromley after receiving positive Covid-19 test results on Tuesday.

The Mariners had initially confirmed there had been positive lateral flow tests with group and arranged PCR tests, which were also positive.

Both clubs will seek to reschedule the game at a later date.

"We're doing all we can to protect the integrity of games," chief executive Debbie Cook told BBC Look North.

"Everybody knows Covid is still out there it is still a real concern. Everybody has to take precautions and we'll be committed to keeping people informed.

"We hope the fans know if we have information to share, we will do."

Yeovil Town were also required to postpone their game against Wrexham, while Dover too had to reschedule the match against Solihull Moors for Covid-related reasons.

"We're devastated. We're really disappointed," Cook added.

"We've done everything we can to avoid this situation. The club has gone over and above what was required of us in terms of Covid precautions.

"We've been regularly testing and social distancing - everything you would expect.

"We're upset for everyone involved in the club and particularly the fans."