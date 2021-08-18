Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hayley Raso was part of the Australia squad at this summer's Olympic Games

Australia international Hayley Raso said she is "a fighter" and wants to earn her spot in the Manchester City side after joining on a two-year deal.

Raso, 26, spent last season at Everton before reaching the last four with Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She scored five and assisted two goals in 22 Women's Super League appearances for Everton, helping them finish fifth.

"I want things to be tough so I can earn my spot. I'm definitely going to work for it," Raso told BBC Sport.

"City have a strong squad and have a lot of depth in all the positions. I'm quite versatile and there's a few different positions I can play in. I'm a fighter and I want to work hard to compete."

She made her senior international debut aged 17 and played in every match for Australia at the 2019 Women's World Cup as they reached the last 16.

Raso, who broke her back in August 2018 while playing for Portland Thorns, said the opportunity to play in the Champions League played a "really big part" in her decision to join City.

"I feel like I've had a few goals in my career - to play in a World Cup, at an Olympics and in the Champions League," she added.

"I'm ticking off the last piece that I wanted to accomplish in my career."

'City are always fighting to win'

Hayley Raso scored five goals in 22 WSL appearances for Everton last season

Raso could make her debut for City in their opening WSL game against former club Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, 4 September - live on BBC One.

She hopes to play an important role as City look to challenge for the league title, where they have fallen short to rivals Chelsea in recent seasons.

"City is a big club. I want to play for a team that is competing for trophies and playing in the Champions League," she added.

"You have seen over the years just how well City have done. I felt after speaking to the coach it was a good move for me.

"I know it's probably City's ambition to win the league and it's mine as well. To win the trophy, to win the title and to play in the Champions League and big cup games.

"City are always fighting to win. I hope I can play my part in helping that."