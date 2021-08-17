Last updated on .From the section Derby

Phil Jagielka, who played for Derby in pre-season friendlies, won 40 caps for England

Derby County have signed former England defender Phil Jagielka and forward Sam Baldock on short-term deals.

The pair were free agents, having been released by Sheffield United and Reading respectively, but have agreed contracts to run until January.

Jagielka, who turned 39 on Tuesday, and Baldock, 32, could make their debuts in Wednesday's game at Hull City.

Baldock will provide cover for Colin Kazim-Richards, who was stretchered off against Peterborough on Saturday.

"I don't know the extent of the injury, but I don't think it's going to be a quick fix," boss Wayne Rooney told BBC Radio Derby following the final whistle.

Jagielka has played almost 600 league games during his career, spending 12 years with Everton in between his two spells at Bramall Lane.

Baldock began his career at MK Dons and moved on to West Ham, Bristol City and Brighton before joining Reading in the summer of 2018.

He played 23 games without scoring last season but has netted 100 career league goals in 354 appearances.

Derby are only allowed to sign non-contracted players under the terms of an English Football League transfer embargo imposed for breaches of financial regulations - but can only do so under strict wage limits.

