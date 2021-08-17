Europa Conference League play-off: LASK v St Johnstone Venue: Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt Date: Thursday, 19 August Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Sport website & app

Defender Liam Gordon says going head-to-head with Galatasaray has given St Johnstone the belief they can hold their own in European competition.

The Perth side earned a 1-1 draw in Turkey before losing 4-2 at home to exit the Europa League qualifiers.

They now face LASK for a place in the Europa Conference League group stage, the first leg in Austria on Thursday.

"You're coming away from Istanbul with a 1-1, and [the mindset] completely changes," Gordon said.

"You start to believe more. The confidence builds and you're starting to think, 'we're here on merit. We're not here because we've won a raffle or a lucky dip. We're here because we deserve to be'.

"We go with that mindset now. 'Yes, we should enjoy it, but let's go and get a result'."

Gordon, 25, says the success of the past year, in which St Johnstone won both domestic cup competitions, has changed the way the team approach big games.

"Even in the league, we're going away now to the bigger clubs and saying, 'there's no reason why we can't [win]," he said.

"We've won two national trophies for a reason, we've got that confidence about ourselves. I feel that's what's changed a lot in St Johnstone over the last year.

"At the same time we're very humble and we know they're going to be a very good side. But there's no reason why we can't go over there and get a positive result to bring back to Perth like we did a couple of weeks ago."