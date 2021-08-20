Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership predictions with Amy Irons

It's fair to say it's been a slow start to the season for Amy Irons as she aims to defend her Sportscene Predictions crown.

Two defeats in two weeks means The Nine presenter is already playing catching up but there's still plenty of games left to get things back on track.

This week, Amy takes on Tam Cowan, Off The Ball co-host and Motherwell diehard.

And it's another weekend heavily weighted with Sunday games, with only two games on Saturday.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Celtic v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Tam's prediction: 3-0

Livingston v Motherwell (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Tam's prediction: 0-0

Dundee v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Tam's prediction: 1-2

Hearts v Aberdeen (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Tam's prediction: 1-1

Ross County v Rangers (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Tam's prediction: 0-1

St Johnstone v Dundee United (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Tam's prediction: 1-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Michael Stewart 70

Total scores Amy 60 Pundits 240