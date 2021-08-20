Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Scottish Premiership predictions with Amy Irons

It's fair to say it's been a slow start to the season for Amy Irons as she aims to defend her Sportscene Predictions crown.

Two defeats in two weeks means The Nine presenter is already playing catching up but there's still plenty of games left to get things back on track.

This week, Amy takes on Tam Cowan, Off The Ball co-host and Motherwell diehard.

And it's another weekend heavily weighted with Sunday games, with only two games on Saturday.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

AmyTam
Celtic v St Mirren3-13-0
Livingston v Motherwell0-10-0
Dundee v Hibernian (Sun)1-21-2
Hearts v Aberdeen (Sun)1-01-1
Ross County v Rangers (Sun)0-20-1
St Johnstone v Dundee United (Sun)1-11-0

Celtic v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Celtic v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Tam's prediction: 3-0

Livingston v Motherwell (15:00)

Livingston v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Tam's prediction: 0-0

Dundee v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)

Dundee v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Tam's prediction: 1-2

Hearts v Aberdeen (15:00)

Hearts v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Tam's prediction: 1-1

Ross County v Rangers (15:00)

Ross County v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Tam's prediction: 0-1

St Johnstone v Dundee United (15:00)

St Johnstone v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Tam's prediction: 1-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Michael Stewart70
Total scores
Amy60
Pundits240
Amy v Pundits
P1W0D0L2

