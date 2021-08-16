Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Libby Bance made her first-team debut for Brighton in 2019

Teenage midfielder Libby Bance has signed a new two-year deal with Brighton & Hove Albion.

It is the 18-year-old's first professional contract with the Women's Super League team and includes the option of an additional year.

Bance developed through Brighton's academy and made her first-team debut in 2019 in the League Cup against London Bees.

Last season, she made 10 appearances for the team in all competitions.

"She has really impressed us since she started training regularly with the first-team squad," Brighton head coach Hope Powell told the club website. external-link

"She wants to improve every aspect of her game and we're looking forward to helping her realise her potential."

Brighton finished sixth in the Super League last year and host West Ham on 5 September in their first match of the 2021-22 season.