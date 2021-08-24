Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0.
Patrick Vieira is still waiting for his first win and goal as Crystal Palace manager as a late Ashley Fletcher goal guided Watford into the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Vieira's side dominated the game and enjoyed 66% possession but striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate missed good chances.
Fletcher stretched at the back post to turn home a Cucho Hernandez cross and send the Hornets through.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 2NgakiaSubstituted forFemeníaat 62'minutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31SierraltaBooked at 61mins
- 3RoseBooked at 90mins
- 6Louza
- 4Etebo
- 12SemaSubstituted forCleverleyat 76'minutes
- 17Fletcher
- 7KingSubstituted forDennisat 45'minutes
- 29Hernández SuárezBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 8Cleverley
- 15Cathcart
- 21Femenía
- 25Dennis
- 34Baah
- 35Elliot
- 37Alvarado
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 5TomkinsSubstituted forMitchellat 81'minutes
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 2Ward
- 23GallagherBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMcArthurat 63'minutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 15Schlupp
- 9J Ayew
- 14MatetaSubstituted forBentekeat 63'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 3Mitchell
- 13Guaita
- 18McArthur
- 20Benteke
- 34Kelly
- 44Riedewald
- 49Rak-Sakyi
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 9,011
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0.
Booking
Danny Rose (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
Post update
Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell replaces James Tomkins.
Post update
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Ken Sema.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
