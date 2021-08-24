EFL Cup
WatfordWatford1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace: Patrick Vieira waiting for first win as boss as Ashley Fletcher scores winner

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments13

Watford's Ashley Fletcher scores against Crystal Palace
Ashley Fletcher's goal was his first of the season

Patrick Vieira is still waiting for his first win and goal as Crystal Palace manager as a late Ashley Fletcher goal guided Watford into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Vieira's side dominated the game and enjoyed 66% possession but striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate missed good chances.

Fletcher stretched at the back post to turn home a Cucho Hernandez cross and send the Hornets through.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 2NgakiaSubstituted forFemeníaat 62'minutes
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31SierraltaBooked at 61mins
  • 3RoseBooked at 90mins
  • 6Louza
  • 4Etebo
  • 12SemaSubstituted forCleverleyat 76'minutes
  • 17Fletcher
  • 7KingSubstituted forDennisat 45'minutes
  • 29Hernández SuárezBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 8Cleverley
  • 15Cathcart
  • 21Femenía
  • 25Dennis
  • 34Baah
  • 35Elliot
  • 37Alvarado

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 5TomkinsSubstituted forMitchellat 81'minutes
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 2Ward
  • 23GallagherBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMcArthurat 63'minutes
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 15Schlupp
  • 9J Ayew
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forBentekeat 63'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 3Mitchell
  • 13Guaita
  • 18McArthur
  • 20Benteke
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald
  • 49Rak-Sakyi
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
9,011

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Booking

    Danny Rose (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace).

  7. Post update

    Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Watford).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell replaces James Tomkins.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Ken Sema.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

  19. Post update

    Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 22:08

    Can someone explain why he was hired?

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 22:03

    We MUST buy a Centre Forward this week, and consign Mateta and Kouyate to the local park.

    • Reply posted by Knighton Palace, today at 22:07

      Knighton Palace replied:
      What has the local park done to upset you then ??

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:03

    Vieira out!

    • Reply posted by Kindness costs 0, today at 22:07

      Kindness costs 0 replied:
      Chill out…it was only a cup game. You’re only saying that because you lost a tight game. You lost to Chelsea which wasn’t a surprise & drew with us but had chances so wait a ‘lil while (a month ish) & then let your feelings be known!! ✌🏻

  • Comment posted by filky, today at 22:01

    I’m normally a very positive palace fan but after tonight can’t really see anything but relegation after failing to beat Watford reserves, need a completely new forward line, might as well go with Banks Street and Rak sayki. This after some very promising signings, so what is the problem Vierra obviously

    • Reply posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:04

      gone-for-a-walk-bye replied:
      He’s a novice hopeless amateurWho doesn’t know nothing about Premier League football management

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 21:59

    A good win for Watford; and a lot of new players getting on the score sheet which is a bonus. They will need to keep doing so - it's a long road ahead for them this season. Well done - and a decent crowd, too.

    • Reply posted by soapboxes, today at 22:04

      soapboxes replied:
      Decent crowd? Ground half empty and the Watford support made the Emirates sound noisy.

Top Stories