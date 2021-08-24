Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Ashley Fletcher's goal was his first of the season

Patrick Vieira is still waiting for his first win and goal as Crystal Palace manager as a late Ashley Fletcher goal guided Watford into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Vieira's side dominated the game and enjoyed 66% possession but striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate missed good chances.

Fletcher stretched at the back post to turn home a Cucho Hernandez cross and send the Hornets through.

More to follow.