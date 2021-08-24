EFL Cup
SwanseaSwansea City19:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Wales

Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle

From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Hamer
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 2Bennett
  • 3Manning
  • 14Joseph
  • 6Fulton
  • 37Williams
  • 24Bidwell
  • 21Dhanda
  • 10Lowe
  • 11Whittaker

Substitutes

  • 16Cooper
  • 17Piroe
  • 20Cullen
  • 25Webb
  • 26Naughton
  • 27Laird
  • 31Cooper

Plymouth

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Burton
  • 8Edwards
  • 41Tomlinson
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 27Law
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 20Randell
  • 7Broom
  • 9Hardie
  • 31Jephcott

Substitutes

  • 1Cooper
  • 4Houghton
  • 22Galloway
  • 32Cooper
  • 36Craske
  • 38Mitchell
  • 42Shirley
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report will appear here.

