Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United

Attempt missed. Gorrin (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Chambers-Parillon.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Archer
- 2Kakay
- 4Dickie
- 20Dunne
- 22Odubajo
- 14Thomas
- 17Dozzell
- 16McCallum
- 21Willock
- 10Chair
- 18Kelman
Substitutes
- 32Walsh
- 34Duke-McKenna
- 39Gubbins
- 40Alfa
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Eastwood
- 38Chambers-Parillon
- 16McNally
- 5Moore
- 42Seddon
- 10Sykes
- 6Rodriguez
- 18McGuane
- 11Winnall
- 19Agyei
- 27Holland
Substitutes
- 8Brannagan
- 9Taylor
- 13Stevens
- 15Mousinho
- 21Whyte
- 22Cooper
- 25Johnson
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
Attempt blocked. Sam Winnall (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Chambers-Parillon with a cross.
Attempt saved. Charlie Kelman (Queens Park Rangers) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Thomas with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Osman Kakay.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair tries a through ball, but Robert Dickie is caught offside.
Foul by Gorrin (Oxford United).
George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Oxford United. Leon Chambers-Parillon tries a through ball, but Mark Sykes is caught offside.
Offside, Oxford United. Nathan Holland tries a through ball, but Daniel Agyei is caught offside.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Oxford United).
Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).
Marcus McGuane (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).
Offside, Oxford United. Leon Chambers-Parillon tries a through ball, but Daniel Agyei is caught offside.
Foul by Daniel Agyei (Oxford United).
Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
