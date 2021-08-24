EFL Cup
QPRQueens Park Rangers0Oxford UtdOxford United0

Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Archer
  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 22Odubajo
  • 14Thomas
  • 17Dozzell
  • 16McCallum
  • 21Willock
  • 10Chair
  • 18Kelman

Substitutes

  • 32Walsh
  • 34Duke-McKenna
  • 39Gubbins
  • 40Alfa

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Eastwood
  • 38Chambers-Parillon
  • 16McNally
  • 5Moore
  • 42Seddon
  • 10Sykes
  • 6Rodriguez
  • 18McGuane
  • 11Winnall
  • 19Agyei
  • 27Holland

Substitutes

  • 8Brannagan
  • 9Taylor
  • 13Stevens
  • 15Mousinho
  • 21Whyte
  • 22Cooper
  • 25Johnson
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gorrin (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Chambers-Parillon.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Winnall (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Chambers-Parillon with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Kelman (Queens Park Rangers) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Thomas with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Osman Kakay.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair tries a through ball, but Robert Dickie is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gorrin (Oxford United).

  8. Post update

    George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Oxford United. Leon Chambers-Parillon tries a through ball, but Mark Sykes is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Oxford United. Nathan Holland tries a through ball, but Daniel Agyei is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sam Winnall (Oxford United).

  12. Post update

    Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Marcus McGuane (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Oxford United. Leon Chambers-Parillon tries a through ball, but Daniel Agyei is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Agyei (Oxford United).

  19. Post update

    Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Match report will appear here.

