Match ends, Norwich City 6, Bournemouth 0.
Premier League Norwich City thrashed Championship side Bournemouth to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Goals from debutant Christos Tzolis, Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp put the Canaries 3-0 ahead before half-time.
Josh Sargent added a fourth on his full debut before Tzolis doubled his personal tally.
US international Sargent, 21, added Norwich's sixth late on.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 28Gunn
- 26Mumba
- 6ZimmermannBooked at 80mins
- 44Omobamidele
- 21WilliamsSubstituted forGiannoulisat 76'minutes
- 7RuppSubstituted forIdahat 77'minutes
- 19Sørensen
- 23McLeanSubstituted forGilmourat 71'minutes
- 10Dowell
- 24Sargent
- 18Tzolis
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 5Hanley
- 8Gilmour
- 14Cantwell
- 17Rashica
- 30Giannoulis
- 35Idah
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Nyland
- 44CampBooked at 55mins
- 35Rossi
- 3S Cook
- 20Davis
- 26KilkennyBooked at 50mins
- 22Pearson
- 28Taylor
- 7BrooksSubstituted forMephamat 64'minutes
- 11MarcondesSubstituted forGloverat 64'minutes
- 27RogersSubstituted forSaydeeat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Mepham
- 32Anthony
- 33Zemura
- 36Glover
- 38Saydee
- 39Moriah-Welsh
- 42Travers
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 20,090
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 6, Bournemouth 0.
Attempt saved. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Idah.
Attempt missed. Christian Saydee (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brennan Camp with a cross.
Foul by Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).
Kyle Taylor (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth).
Attempt saved. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christos Tzolis.
Foul by Christian Saydee (Bournemouth).
Post update
Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Idah.
Substitution, Bournemouth. Christian Saydee replaces Morgan Rogers.
Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christos Tzolis (Norwich City).
Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Morgan Rogers (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).