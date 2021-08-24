EFL Cup
NorwichNorwich City6BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Carabao Cup: Norwich City 6-0 Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Lukas Rupp, Norwich City, Bournemouth, Carabao Cup
Lukas Rupp added Norwich's third 12 minutes before half-time

Premier League Norwich City thrashed Championship side Bournemouth to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from debutant Christos Tzolis, Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp put the Canaries 3-0 ahead before half-time.

Josh Sargent added a fourth on his full debut before Tzolis doubled his personal tally.

US international Sargent, 21, added Norwich's sixth late on.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Gunn
  • 26Mumba
  • 6ZimmermannBooked at 80mins
  • 44Omobamidele
  • 21WilliamsSubstituted forGiannoulisat 76'minutes
  • 7RuppSubstituted forIdahat 77'minutes
  • 19Sørensen
  • 23McLeanSubstituted forGilmourat 71'minutes
  • 10Dowell
  • 24Sargent
  • 18Tzolis

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 5Hanley
  • 8Gilmour
  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Rashica
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 35Idah

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nyland
  • 44CampBooked at 55mins
  • 35Rossi
  • 3S Cook
  • 20Davis
  • 26KilkennyBooked at 50mins
  • 22Pearson
  • 28Taylor
  • 7BrooksSubstituted forMephamat 64'minutes
  • 11MarcondesSubstituted forGloverat 64'minutes
  • 27RogersSubstituted forSaydeeat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Mepham
  • 32Anthony
  • 33Zemura
  • 36Glover
  • 38Saydee
  • 39Moriah-Welsh
  • 42Travers
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
20,090

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home16
Away2
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 6, Bournemouth 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 6, Bournemouth 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Idah.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Saydee (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brennan Camp with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

  6. Post update

    Kyle Taylor (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christos Tzolis.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Christian Saydee (Bournemouth).

  11. Post update

    Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Idah.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Christian Saydee replaces Morgan Rogers.

  16. Post update

    Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Christos Tzolis (Norwich City).

  18. Booking

    Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Morgan Rogers (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories