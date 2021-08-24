Norwich City v Bournemouth

NorwichNorwich City19:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 28Gunn
- 26Mumba
- 44Omobamidele
- 6Zimmermann
- 21Williams
- 7Rupp
- 19Sørensen
- 23McLean
- 10Dowell
- 24Sargent
- 18Tzolis
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 5Hanley
- 8Gilmour
- 14Cantwell
- 17Rashica
- 30Giannoulis
- 35Idah
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Nyland
- 20Davis
- 35Rossi
- 44Camp
- 3S Cook
- 11Marcondes
- 26Kilkenny
- 22Pearson
- 7Brooks
- 27Rogers
- 28Taylor
Substitutes
- 6Mepham
- 32Anthony
- 33Zemura
- 36Glover
- 38Saydee
- 39Moriah-Welsh
- 42Travers
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report will appear here.