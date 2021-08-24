EFL Cup
NewportNewport County0SouthamptonSouthampton8

Newport County 0-8 Southampton: Saints claim record win as they crush Exiles in EFL Cup

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales at Rodney Parade

Brojo scores
Armando Broja opened the scoring for Saints on his debut and added a second against Newport

Southampton secured the biggest away win in their history as they hammered Newport County 8-0 at Rodney Parade.

Saints were dominant and led 3-0 at the break thanks to a debut goal for Armando Broja and further strikes from Nathan Tella and Kyle Walker-Peters.

A double for Mohamed Elyounoussi after the break made it 5-0 before Broja added a sixth soon afterwards.

Nathan Redmond's precise finish made it 7-0, before Elyounoussi added his third with almost the game's final kick.

The margin of victory in this EFL Cup tie was the biggest on the road in Southampton's 135-year history and matched their biggest post-war win.

Newport have exceptional recent pedigree in the cup competitions, with Southampton the ninth side from the top flight the Exiles have faced under manager Michael Flynn - who was absent due to a positive Covid test - but they never got out of first gear on a horrible night for them.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl named a strong side for what was Newport's first home game of the campaign, with their notorious playing surface having been relaid over the summer, and the pristine surface suited Saints.

The visitors took the lead when Nathan Redmond's long-range effort was tipped onto the crossbar by Nick Townsend, but the ball fell kindly for ex-Chelsea forward Broja to finish from close range.

Saints went 2-0 ahead when Redmond's smart pass freed Elyounoussi, who sent Tella clean through to slot home.

Redmond missed a chance to make it 3-0 but Walker-Peters did just that before the break when his angled shot beat Newport goalkeeper Townsend at his near post.

Elyounoussi then prodded home from close range just after the break after yet more Saints pressure and he added a second before the hour mark after two years away from the club.

Second goals for Broja - on his debut - and Redmond made it a record night for the visitors as they both produced smart finishes.

Veteran Kevin Ellison just missed the target as Newport sought a late consolation, but Saints had the final say as Elyounoussi scored his third in the dying moments.

Newport County assistant boss Wayne Hatswell said:

"It was a harsh lesson and that was the calibre of team that we were up against. When they get chances they are clinical in what they do.

"Fair play to Ralph, he brought a really strong team and I can't praise Southampton highly enough for how professional they were.

"They pressed after us high up the pitch and we saw the difference in quality.

"We could have stopped a few of their goals and I am disappointed in that but we have to dust ourselves down. It's not going to define our season, playing Southampton."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said:

"I think this was a very deserved win. It was a serious performance from the first minute, this is what you need against a lower league club.

"To get so early three goals up allowed us to push and keep the tempo high, then we could score a lot of goals.

"We had a lot of different scorers. This is what we need, more players scoring more goals.

"It's not easy. You have to take it seriously and have a clear plan. We managed it quite well. A lot of teams have struggled here in the past."

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30TownsendBooked at 51mins
  • 14LewisBooked at 78mins
  • 6Farquharson
  • 5J Clarke
  • 15Hall
  • 17BennettSubstituted forGreenidgeat 65'minutes
  • 8DolanSubstituted forUpsonat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 7Willmott
  • 18AzazSubstituted forEllisonat 45'minutes
  • 27Missilou
  • 16Abraham

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 3Haynes
  • 4Upson
  • 11Hylton
  • 21Collins
  • 22Ellison
  • 29Greenidge

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 43Valery
  • 5Stephens
  • 35Bednarek
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27DialloBooked at 45mins
  • 8Ward-ProwseSubstituted forWalcottat 70'minutes
  • 23TellaSubstituted forObafemiat 65'minutes
  • 11Redmond
  • 18BrojaSubstituted forLongat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Romeu
  • 7Long
  • 14Obafemi
  • 15Perraud
  • 22Salisu
  • 32Walcott
  • 41Lewis
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
7,002

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home3
Away24
Shots on Target
Home0
Away14
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Newport County 0, Southampton 8.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Southampton 8.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Newport County 0, Southampton 8. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.

  4. Post update

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Greenidge (Newport County).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Southampton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.

  8. Post update

    Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Missilou (Newport County).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Obafemi (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nathan Redmond following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Kevin Ellison.

  12. Booking

    Ed Upson (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Theo Walcott (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ed Upson (Newport County).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Michael Obafemi (Southampton).

  16. Post update

    Aaron Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Aaron Lewis (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 22:30

  • Comment posted by shakermaker, today at 22:28

    Newport should refund the ticket of every home fan who had to witness and suffer that insult. No team, no matter how inferior, should ever capitulate like that. Lower league sides should be raising their game and rising to the challenge of facing a Premier League side, as it’s an occasion for the fans. I feel sorry for them. My old boss happens to be Newport’s chairman too. He’ll be seething!

  • Comment posted by X RAY, today at 22:26

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:16

    Good to see Mohamed Elyounoussi getting a hat-trick and two assists. Hope he gets regular outings now.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 22:21

      Alex replied:
      He is playing at a level which suits his abilities! That will add about £10K to his transfer fee when he gets booted off to the Continent.

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 22:16

  • Comment posted by Dittonwolf, today at 22:15

  • Comment posted by Jack88, today at 22:15

    • Reply posted by SherbertDipper, today at 22:31

      SherbertDipper replied:
      They have a strong reputation for beating premiership opposition. As a Saints fan from Newport they are also my second side. Don't be so dismissive, go look at the record of Newport County in cups recently.

  • Comment posted by BIG HOG, today at 22:15

    Feels like we've finally got a decent squad. With the new signing today, Lyanco, we could be in for a good season. Just hope I haven't just put the kibosh on it..COYR!

  • Comment posted by SaintJack, today at 22:14

    What lavish and luxurious scoreline to savour. Le creme de menthe, Rodders.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 22:14

    • Reply posted by I am fit, today at 22:21

      I am fit replied:
      Love your fishing mate - I was gonna say the same though. Why are small clubs like Southampton allowed in the cup?

  • Comment posted by Back Of The Net, today at 22:11

    I honestly hope and pray yous come and hammer us on Saturday, then hopefully Bruce will be kicked to the curb.

    • Reply posted by SaintJack, today at 22:17

      SaintJack replied:
      Our record at St James' is almost as appalling as yours at our placce, so I wouldn't hold your breath!

  • Comment posted by jumboecho, today at 22:11

    Well done saints 👏

  • Comment posted by chungus, today at 22:08

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 22:08

    Newport took one hell of a thrashing there. Good to see PL teams taking the cup seriously again.

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 22:20

      TODS replied:
      hmmmm... by putting out their 2nd Xi

  • Comment posted by Saintly Sam, today at 22:04

    Hopefully this will give the Saints a little more confidence in front of goal.

    • Reply posted by The Citizen, today at 22:25

      The Citizen replied:
      Great result after being held to a draw (robbed) on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Abadacus, today at 22:03

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:02

    A great result for Southampton but an even better one will be getting rid of Stuart Armstrong before the end of the transfer window. Fingers and toes crossed all you Saints fans!

    • Reply posted by Richardson, today at 22:08

      Richardson replied:
      Are you crazy. Our best player last season.

  • Comment posted by Time Scarred Pelican, today at 22:01

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 22:00

    Good to see Southampton attempt to emulate Leicester and Man Utd.
    Just one short of the 9 although they were playing a better team 😀

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, today at 21:59

