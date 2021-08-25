EFL Cup
NewportNewport County0SouthamptonSouthampton2

Newport County v Southampton

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Townsend
  • 14Lewis
  • 6Farquharson
  • 5J Clarke
  • 15Hall
  • 17Bennett
  • 8Dolan
  • 7Willmott
  • 18Azaz
  • 27Missilou
  • 16Abraham

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 3Haynes
  • 4Upson
  • 11Hylton
  • 21Collins
  • 22Ellison
  • 29Greenidge

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 43Valery
  • 5Stephens
  • 35Bednarek
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27Diallo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 23Tella
  • 11Redmond
  • 18Broja

Substitutes

  • 6Romeu
  • 7Long
  • 14Obafemi
  • 15Perraud
  • 22Salisu
  • 32Walcott
  • 41Lewis
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

  2. Post update

    Christopher Missilou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).

  5. Post update

    Priestley Farquharson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Armando Broja.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Newport County 0, Southampton 2. Nathan Tella (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scot Bennett.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Nathan Tella.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Lewis.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Diallo.

  12. Post update

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Louis Hall (Newport County).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).

  15. Post update

    Aaron Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Valery.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Newport County 0, Southampton 1. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

