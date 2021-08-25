Newport County v Southampton

Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Townsend
- 14Lewis
- 6Farquharson
- 5J Clarke
- 15Hall
- 17Bennett
- 8Dolan
- 7Willmott
- 18Azaz
- 27Missilou
- 16Abraham
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 3Haynes
- 4Upson
- 11Hylton
- 21Collins
- 22Ellison
- 29Greenidge
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Forster
- 43Valery
- 5Stephens
- 35Bednarek
- 2Walker-Peters
- 24Elyounoussi
- 27Diallo
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 23Tella
- 11Redmond
- 18Broja
Substitutes
- 6Romeu
- 7Long
- 14Obafemi
- 15Perraud
- 22Salisu
- 32Walcott
- 41Lewis
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Christopher Missilou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).
Post update
Priestley Farquharson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Armando Broja.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, Southampton 2. Nathan Tella (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scot Bennett.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Nathan Tella.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Lewis.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Diallo.
Post update
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Louis Hall (Newport County).
Post update
Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).
Post update
Aaron Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Valery.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, Southampton 1. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jack Stephens.