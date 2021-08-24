EFL Cup
MillwallMillwall0CambridgeCambridge United0

Millwall v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Long
  • 26Ballard
  • 15Pearce
  • 5Cooper
  • 24Mitchell
  • 8Thompson
  • 28Evans
  • 3M Wallace
  • 21Mahoney
  • 10Smith
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 7J Wallace
  • 11Malone
  • 17Saville
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 23Afobe
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 34Mitchell

Cambridge

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Williams
  • 6Jones
  • 24Masterson
  • 3Iredale
  • 16Weir
  • 27Worman
  • 19May
  • 18Tracey
  • 26Knibbs
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Digby
  • 7Brophy
  • 8O'Neil
  • 9Ironside
  • 23Lankester
  • 25Mannion
  • 28Bennett
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    George Evans (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Shilow Tracey (Cambridge United).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Shilow Tracey (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jensen Weir.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jensen Weir.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by George Williams.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ballard.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Worman.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Matt Smith.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sam Smith (Cambridge United).

  13. Post update

    Alex Pearce (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben Worman (Cambridge United).

  15. Post update

    Connor Mahoney (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Sam Smith (Cambridge United).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

