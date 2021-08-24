Millwall v Cambridge United

George Evans (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Long
- 26Ballard
- 15Pearce
- 5Cooper
- 24Mitchell
- 8Thompson
- 28Evans
- 3M Wallace
- 21Mahoney
- 10Smith
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 7J Wallace
- 11Malone
- 17Saville
- 22Bödvarsson
- 23Afobe
- 33Bialkowski
- 34Mitchell
Cambridge
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Mitov
- 2Williams
- 6Jones
- 24Masterson
- 3Iredale
- 16Weir
- 27Worman
- 19May
- 18Tracey
- 26Knibbs
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 4Digby
- 7Brophy
- 8O'Neil
- 9Ironside
- 23Lankester
- 25Mannion
- 28Bennett
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Shilow Tracey (Cambridge United).
Attempt blocked. Shilow Tracey (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jensen Weir.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jensen Weir.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by George Williams.
Attempt blocked. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ballard.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Worman.
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass.
Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Matt Smith.
Attempt blocked. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Sam Smith (Cambridge United).
Alex Pearce (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Worman (Cambridge United).
Connor Mahoney (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Sam Smith (Cambridge United).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
