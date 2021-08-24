EFL Cup
CardiffCardiff City0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Smithies
  • 41Kouakou D'Almeida
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 38Ng
  • 37Bowen
  • 15Wintle
  • 6Vaulks
  • 19Collins
  • 11Murphy

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 10Moore
  • 21Pack
  • 27Colwill
  • 29M Harris
  • 36Evans
  • 42Denham

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 12Mwepu
  • 53Tsoungui
  • 28Roberts
  • 6Karbownik
  • 17Alzate
  • 25Caicedo
  • 42Leonard
  • 30Richards
  • 15Moder
  • 19Zeqiri

Substitutes

  • 31Walton
  • 38McGill
  • 54Furlong
  • 57Offiah
  • 58Ferguson
  • 59Moran
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Cardiff City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Perry Ng (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks.

  4. Post update

    Andi Zeqiri (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Enock Mwepu.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jakub Moder.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Steven Alzate.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Cardiff City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enock Mwepu with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Enock Mwepu.

  13. Post update

    Taylor Richards (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

