Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Cardiff City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 5-3-2
- 25Smithies
- 41Kouakou D'Almeida
- 4Morrison
- 5Flint
- 16Nelson
- 38Ng
- 37Bowen
- 15Wintle
- 6Vaulks
- 19Collins
- 11Murphy
Substitutes
- 1Phillips
- 10Moore
- 21Pack
- 27Colwill
- 29M Harris
- 36Evans
- 42Denham
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 12Mwepu
- 53Tsoungui
- 28Roberts
- 6Karbownik
- 17Alzate
- 25Caicedo
- 42Leonard
- 30Richards
- 15Moder
- 19Zeqiri
Substitutes
- 31Walton
- 38McGill
- 54Furlong
- 57Offiah
- 58Ferguson
- 59Moran
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.
Attempt blocked. Perry Ng (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
Andi Zeqiri (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City).
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Enock Mwepu.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jakub Moder.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Steven Alzate.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enock Mwepu with a through ball.
Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Enock Mwepu.
Taylor Richards (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
