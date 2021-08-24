EFL Cup
BirminghamBirmingham City0FulhamFulham0

Birmingham City v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Etheridge
  • 21Sanderson
  • 5Friend
  • 43Roberts
  • 52Oakley
  • 34Sunjic
  • 18McGree
  • 23Familia-Castillo
  • 14Leko
  • 15Aneke
  • 24Graham

Substitutes

  • 27Trueman
  • 31Lakin
  • 39Bellingham
  • 41Walker
  • 42Chang
  • 54Simmonds

Fulham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 3Hector
  • 26Mawson
  • 11Knockaert
  • 48Pajaziti
  • 35Francois
  • 23Bryan
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 7Kebano
  • 65Stansfield

Substitutes

  • 9Mitrovic
  • 16Tosin
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri
  • 25Onomah
  • 33Robinson
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riley McGree (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Alfie Mawson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Chuks Aneke (Birmingham City).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by George Friend.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfie Mawson (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Juan Familia-Castillo (Birmingham City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Mawson.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

