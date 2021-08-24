Birmingham City v Fulham

Attempt missed. Riley McGree (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Etheridge
- 21Sanderson
- 5Friend
- 43Roberts
- 52Oakley
- 34Sunjic
- 18McGree
- 23Familia-Castillo
- 14Leko
- 15Aneke
- 24Graham
Substitutes
- 27Trueman
- 31Lakin
- 39Bellingham
- 41Walker
- 42Chang
- 54Simmonds
Fulham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rodák
- 4Odoi
- 3Hector
- 26Mawson
- 11Knockaert
- 48Pajaziti
- 35Francois
- 23Bryan
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 7Kebano
- 65Stansfield
Substitutes
- 9Mitrovic
- 16Tosin
- 17Cavaleiro
- 21Gazzaniga
- 24Seri
- 25Onomah
- 33Robinson
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Alfie Mawson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chuks Aneke (Birmingham City).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by George Friend.
Attempt blocked. Alfie Mawson (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross.
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Juan Familia-Castillo (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Mawson.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
