EFL Cup
StokeStoke City0DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0

Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 5Chester
  • 6BatthBooked at 8mins
  • 3Fox
  • 23Ince
  • 38Porter
  • 28Sawyers
  • 15Thompson
  • 11Doughty
  • 22Surridge
  • 44Norton

Substitutes

  • 7Clucas
  • 8Vrancic
  • 9Fletcher
  • 13Bonham
  • 14Tymon
  • 18Brown
  • 19Østigard

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jones
  • 2Knoyle
  • 30Blythe
  • 24JohnSubstituted forSeamanat 13'minutes
  • 28Horton
  • 14Smith
  • 8Close
  • 27Greaves
  • 18Williams
  • 23Gardner
  • 16Barlow

Substitutes

  • 6Williams
  • 10Rowe
  • 12Dahlberg
  • 19Seaman
  • 22Galbraith
  • 31Ravenhill
  • 33Harrison
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Adam Porter (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Anthony Greaves (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Surridge (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Charlie Seaman replaces Cameron John because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Doughty (Stoke City).

  9. Post update

    Ben Close (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Danny Batth (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Danny Batth (Stoke City).

  12. Post update

    Tom Ince (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Greaves (Doncaster Rovers).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Adam Porter (Stoke City).

  15. Post update

    Aidan Barlow (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Christian Norton (Stoke City).

  17. Post update

    Ben Blythe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Porter (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Surridge with a headed pass.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport