Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers

Adam Porter (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Davies
- 5Chester
- 6BatthBooked at 8mins
- 3Fox
- 23Ince
- 38Porter
- 28Sawyers
- 15Thompson
- 11Doughty
- 22Surridge
- 44Norton
Substitutes
- 7Clucas
- 8Vrancic
- 9Fletcher
- 13Bonham
- 14Tymon
- 18Brown
- 19Østigard
Doncaster
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jones
- 2Knoyle
- 30Blythe
- 24JohnSubstituted forSeamanat 13'minutes
- 28Horton
- 14Smith
- 8Close
- 27Greaves
- 18Williams
- 23Gardner
- 16Barlow
Substitutes
- 6Williams
- 10Rowe
- 12Dahlberg
- 19Seaman
- 22Galbraith
- 31Ravenhill
- 33Harrison
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Anthony Greaves (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt saved. Sam Surridge (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Charlie Seaman replaces Cameron John because of an injury.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.
Foul by Alfie Doughty (Stoke City).
Post update
Ben Close (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Danny Batth (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Danny Batth (Stoke City).
Tom Ince (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Greaves (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Adam Porter (Stoke City).
Aidan Barlow (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Norton (Stoke City).
Ben Blythe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Porter (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Surridge with a headed pass.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
