Three late goals helped Premier League Leeds United past League One Crewe Alexandra and into the third round of the Carabao Cup at a sold-out Elland Road.
The hosts, knocked out in round two in the past three seasons, looked set to be frustrated until Kalvin Phillips flicked home a near-post corner with just over 10 minutes of the game remaining.
Jack Harrison then scored twice, with a lovely dinked finish, before slotting past the keeper in added time.
Marcelo Bielsa's side dominated the game - having 28 shots in total - but lacked a clinical edge until the dying stages.
Leeds, who made six changes from Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton, started well with Tyler Roberts having an effort blocked, before Adam Forshaw - making his first appearance since September 2019 because of a hip injury - saw his effort saved.
Harrison, who joined the club on a permanent basis from Manchester City this summer, saw an effort tipped behind, with Phillips sending an unmarked header wide from the resulting corner.
Another summer signing, Junior Firpo, hit the outside of the post with a volley as Leeds failed to find the breakthrough.
It eventually came when Phillips ghosted clear of his marker from a corner, and despite not catching the ball cleanly, did enough to beat William Jaaskelainen - son of former Bolton keeper Jussi - in the Crewe goal.
Harrison, who was perhaps the most guilty of lacking precision in front of goal, sealed the win with a delightful dink over the advancing Jaaskelainen, after good hold-up play by substitute Patrick Bamford, before slotting home when left one-on-one.
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 46Shackleton
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forAylingat 45'minutes
- 21Struijk
- 3Firpo
- 4ForshawSubstituted forKlichat 61'minutes
- 23Phillips
- 17Hélder Costa
- 11Roberts
- 22Harrison
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forBamfordat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 9Bamford
- 13Klaesson
- 15Dallas
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 43Klich
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jaaskelainen
- 3AdebisiBooked at 82mins
- 2Ramsay
- 22Sass-Davies
- 5Thomas
- 20Lundstram
- 16MurphyBooked at 44minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 89'minutes
- 15McFadzean
- 10KnightSubstituted forJohnsonat 76'minutes
- 12MandronBooked at 87mins
- 14FinneySubstituted forAinleyat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4MacDonald
- 9Porter
- 11Ainley
- 18Griffiths
- 21Daniels
- 23Johnson
- 31Richards
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
- Attendance:
- 34,154
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Firpo.
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts tries a through ball, but Hélder Costa is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 3, Crewe Alexandra 0. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Regan Griffiths replaces Luke Murphy.
Post update
Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).
Post update
Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mikael Mandron (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Crewe Alexandra).
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Crewe Alexandra 0. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Bamford following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Post update
Josh Lundstram (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
Booking
Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra).
Also reassuring that Llorente came through 45 min unscathed. He makes such a difference for us at the back when he plays.
So lots of positives tonight. Bring on Burnley this weekend.
Great atmosphere again. Love being back at Elland Road!
So pleased we weren't the headline story of the round :)
MOT