EFL Cup
LeedsLeeds United3CreweCrewe Alexandra0

Leeds United 3-0 Crewe Alexandra: Phillips and Harrison score late to win Carabao Cup tie

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments25

Leeds' Kalvin Phillips scores against Crewe
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips broke the deadlock with just over 10 minutes remaining

Three late goals helped Premier League Leeds United past League One Crewe Alexandra and into the third round of the Carabao Cup at a sold-out Elland Road.

The hosts, knocked out in round two in the past three seasons, looked set to be frustrated until Kalvin Phillips flicked home a near-post corner with just over 10 minutes of the game remaining.

Jack Harrison then scored twice, with a lovely dinked finish, before slotting past the keeper in added time.

Marcelo Bielsa's side dominated the game - having 28 shots in total - but lacked a clinical edge until the dying stages.

Leeds, who made six changes from Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton, started well with Tyler Roberts having an effort blocked, before Adam Forshaw - making his first appearance since September 2019 because of a hip injury - saw his effort saved.

Harrison, who joined the club on a permanent basis from Manchester City this summer, saw an effort tipped behind, with Phillips sending an unmarked header wide from the resulting corner.

Another summer signing, Junior Firpo, hit the outside of the post with a volley as Leeds failed to find the breakthrough.

It eventually came when Phillips ghosted clear of his marker from a corner, and despite not catching the ball cleanly, did enough to beat William Jaaskelainen - son of former Bolton keeper Jussi - in the Crewe goal.

Harrison, who was perhaps the most guilty of lacking precision in front of goal, sealed the win with a delightful dink over the advancing Jaaskelainen, after good hold-up play by substitute Patrick Bamford, before slotting home when left one-on-one.

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 46Shackleton
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forAylingat 45'minutes
  • 21Struijk
  • 3Firpo
  • 4ForshawSubstituted forKlichat 61'minutes
  • 23Phillips
  • 17Hélder Costa
  • 11Roberts
  • 22Harrison
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forBamfordat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 9Bamford
  • 13Klaesson
  • 15Dallas
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 43Klich

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 3AdebisiBooked at 82mins
  • 2Ramsay
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 5Thomas
  • 20Lundstram
  • 16MurphyBooked at 44minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 89'minutes
  • 15McFadzean
  • 10KnightSubstituted forJohnsonat 76'minutes
  • 12MandronBooked at 87mins
  • 14FinneySubstituted forAinleyat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4MacDonald
  • 9Porter
  • 11Ainley
  • 18Griffiths
  • 21Daniels
  • 23Johnson
  • 31Richards
Referee:
Ben Speedie
Attendance:
34,154

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home28
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 3, Crewe Alexandra 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Crewe Alexandra 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Firpo.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts tries a through ball, but Hélder Costa is caught offside.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 3, Crewe Alexandra 0. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Regan Griffiths replaces Luke Murphy.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

  9. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Mikael Mandron (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mikael Mandron (Crewe Alexandra).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 2, Crewe Alexandra 0. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Bamford following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Josh Lundstram (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.

  18. Booking

    Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra).

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Luciano 666, today at 22:10

    Build a 100k seater stadium and would still easily fill it every time.

  • Comment posted by paul55, today at 22:05

    Need a decent forward no doubt..could cost us.

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 22:04

    Terrific to see Forshaw make his first start in almost 2 years. He will have an important part to play as the season progresses.

    Also reassuring that Llorente came through 45 min unscathed. He makes such a difference for us at the back when he plays.

    So lots of positives tonight. Bring on Burnley this weekend.

    • Reply posted by philip, today at 22:07

      philip replied:
      Forshaw is done sadly. Too long out for this level and not a guy to get us into Europe. Mot

  • Comment posted by Kzinn, today at 22:02

    A bit disjointed in the first half, but as Crewe tired, we completely dominated. Can't believe it took 79 mins to score. The sense of relief in Elland Road was overwhelming.

    Great atmosphere again. Love being back at Elland Road!

    So pleased we weren't the headline story of the round :)

    MOT

  • Comment posted by Cougar14, today at 22:00

    Should not take that many chances to score

    • Reply posted by John, today at 22:04

      John replied:
      Winning a game is about who scores most goals in ninety minutes, not the number of chances.

  • Comment posted by Cougar14, today at 21:59

    ALAW

  • Comment posted by BAC, today at 21:59

    34000 for a Tuesday night league cup game amazing support. Need to practice shooting and scoring.

  • Comment posted by lowriemc, today at 21:59

    Long time coming but safely through. Good to see a strong(ish) team put out. Let’s take this cup seriously.

  • Comment posted by RKF, today at 21:58

    Typical Leeds, they always do it the hard way

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 21:57

    Great to get a win. But why does it take so many chances and so much possession. Some players really need finishing practice.

    • Reply posted by floyd9t8, today at 22:01

      floyd9t8 replied:
      We need another striker, we cannot rely on Bamford season after season, and neither Rodrigo or Roberts are the answer.

  • Comment posted by Griffin, today at 21:57

    Well done Leeds, and a good crowd which is nice to see as well as providing valuable funds for Crewe no doubt

  • Comment posted by spencer, today at 21:55

    34 thousand for a carabo cup mid week game great support

    • Reply posted by William, today at 22:04

      William replied:
      I was at the game great atmosphere

  • Comment posted by super leeds, today at 21:53

    34000

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1999, today at 21:52

    Good result for us in the cup. Might be on for a cup run for a change.

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 21:51

    Get in you beauty!!! Leeds Leeds Leeds. 🤩

  • Comment posted by Sandman106, today at 21:51

    Bielsa now has a plan b

    • Reply posted by Sc3, today at 21:57

      Sc3 replied:
      to do 'a' better, aye

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 21:51

    Job done did what needed to be done and gave some players coming back from injury a good run out. Good to see Kalv Captain as well.

  • Comment posted by TardiGrade, today at 21:50

    Win is win MOT

