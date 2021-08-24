EFL Cup
OldhamOldham Athletic19:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Boundary Park, England

Oldham Athletic v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 2Clarke
  • 22Diarra
  • 6Piergianni
  • 14Fage
  • 8Whelan
  • 34Vaughan
  • 3Hart
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 9Hope
  • 29Luamba

Substitutes

  • 7Adams
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 11Dearnley
  • 13Danielewicz
  • 15Jameson
  • 19Da Silva
  • 20Badan

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Savin
  • 5Sykes
  • 3Sherring
  • 2Rodgers
  • 10Pritchard
  • 6Butcher
  • 37Morgan
  • 21Perritt
  • 35Nolan
  • 14Mumbongo
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 1Trafford
  • 11McConville
  • 15Procter
  • 18Leigh
  • 20Scully
  • 23Carson
  • 32Charles
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report will appear here.

