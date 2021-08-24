Match ends, Barrow 0, Aston Villa 6.
Teenager Cameron Archer scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa eased into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a comprehensive win at League Two Barrow.
He tapped home the first before Anwar El Ghazi scored twice, chipping in a penalty and then volleying home from close in to make it 3-0 at the break.
Archer dinked in a lovely finish for his second before Frederic Guilbert smashed in a fifth.
The 19-year-old completed his hat-trick with a fine low shot late on.
It was a dream first start for the club for Archer, who spent last season on loan at National League side Solihull Moors.
He was one of 10 changes boss Dean Smith made from Saturday's 2-0 win over Newcastle and Archer will hope his goals have put him in the reckoning to be included in the Premier League squad against Brentford at the weekend.
Barrow competed well throughout but were playing catch-up from the 10th minute when El Ghazi got in behind and squared for Archer to slot in his first from six yards out.
Fellow youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace was brought down in the area and El Ghazi, the only player on show to start against the Magpies, despatched a Panenka penalty.
The Bluebirds should have had a spot-kick of their own when the lively Offrande Zanzala was taken down by Kortney Hause in the area but Villa ended the game as a contest just before the break when El Ghazi volleyed in Guilbert's deep cross.
Archer scored his second from a great through ball from El Ghazi before Guilbert, who could be moved on before transfer deadline day next Tuesday, thumped in after home keeper Paul Farman had denied Philogene-Bidace.
The last word went to Archer, as the Walsall-born striker scored his third from a Philogene-Bidace pullback.
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Farman
- 2BrownBooked at 78mins
- 6EllisSubstituted forArthurat 70'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 18Grayson
- 24Hutton
- 13WhiteSubstituted forWilliamsat 65'minutes
- 4Taylor
- 28Banks
- 3BroughBooked at 82mins
- 12GordonSubstituted forKayat 60'minutes
- 10Zanzala
Substitutes
- 11Kay
- 14Jones
- 21Lillis
- 22Moloney
- 23Williams
- 25Arthur
- 31Ntlhe
Aston Villa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Steer
- 24GuilbertSubstituted forLindleyat 82'minutes
- 16Tuanzebe
- 30Hause
- 3Targett
- 14Hourihane
- 19NakambaBooked at 35mins
- 32Philogene-Bidace
- 33ChukwuemekaSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 73'minutes
- 21El GhaziSubstituted forRamseyat 63'minutes
- 35Archer
Substitutes
- 36Bogarde
- 38Sinisalo
- 40Ramsey
- 41Ramsey
- 46Chukwuemeka
- 49Lindley
- 50Swinkels
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 5,349
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 0, Aston Villa 6.
Post update
Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Banks (Barrow).
Post update
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jason Taylor (Barrow).
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 0, Aston Villa 6. Cameron Archer (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jaden Philogene-Bidace.
Post update
Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Banks (Barrow).
Post update
Attempt saved. Cameron Archer (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Targett.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Archer (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jaden Philogene-Bidace.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hayden Lindley.
Post update
Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Banks (Barrow).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Hayden Lindley replaces Frédéric Guilbert.
Booking
Patrick Brough (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Frédéric Guilbert (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Brough (Barrow).
Booking
Festus Arthur (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
