Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Cameron Archer (right) celebrates his first goal with Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Carney Chukwuemeka

Teenager Cameron Archer scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa eased into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a comprehensive win at League Two Barrow.

He tapped home the first before Anwar El Ghazi scored twice, chipping in a penalty and then volleying home from close in to make it 3-0 at the break.

Archer dinked in a lovely finish for his second before Frederic Guilbert smashed in a fifth.

The 19-year-old completed his hat-trick with a fine low shot late on.

It was a dream first start for the club for Archer, who spent last season on loan at National League side Solihull Moors.

He was one of 10 changes boss Dean Smith made from Saturday's 2-0 win over Newcastle and Archer will hope his goals have put him in the reckoning to be included in the Premier League squad against Brentford at the weekend.

Barrow competed well throughout but were playing catch-up from the 10th minute when El Ghazi got in behind and squared for Archer to slot in his first from six yards out.

Fellow youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace was brought down in the area and El Ghazi, the only player on show to start against the Magpies, despatched a Panenka penalty.

The Bluebirds should have had a spot-kick of their own when the lively Offrande Zanzala was taken down by Kortney Hause in the area but Villa ended the game as a contest just before the break when El Ghazi volleyed in Guilbert's deep cross.

Archer scored his second from a great through ball from El Ghazi before Guilbert, who could be moved on before transfer deadline day next Tuesday, thumped in after home keeper Paul Farman had denied Philogene-Bidace.

The last word went to Archer, as the Walsall-born striker scored his third from a Philogene-Bidace pullback.