Wayne Hennessey had not played a club match is almost a year and was back-up to Danny Ward for Wales at Euro 2020

Wayne Hennessey had a debut to remember as Burnley beat Newcastle United 4-3 on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup third round.

The Welshman made excellent saves from Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle and Javier Manquillo in normal time as the Clarets failed to have an effort of note as the game ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Hennessey saved Allan Saint-Maximin's opening penalty in the shootout.

He also saved from Miguel Almiron as Charlie Taylor scored the winner.

34-year-old Hennessey moved to Turf Moor in the summer on a free transfer after seven years at Crystal Palace and had not played a club match since 15 September last year.

It was on that day that he also featured in this stage of the Carabao Cup, when he saved a penalty, and missed one, in an 11-10 shootout loss at Bournemouth after a 0-0 draw.

Having each lost their opening two Premier League matches, both sides made considerable changes - only goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and skipper Jamaal Lascelles were retained from the Newcastle side that lost at Aston Villa on Saturday, while Burnley boss Sean Dyche made six changes including a second debut for newly-signed winger Aaron Lennon.

Newcastle's Jeff Hendrick - facing his former club - started brightly and had the first effort of note as his shot from 25 yards skimmed the post after 10 minutes before having a shot blocked 20 minutes later in a first half with no efforts on target.

But the game improved markedly after the break - had it not been for Hennessey's heroics Burnley would have been well beaten.

He made an excellent save from Hendrick four minutes after the restart after the Newcastle man reacted quickest to Joelinton's scuffed shot from six yards out.

The Brazilian's strike partner Gayle struck the bar from a narrow angle six minutes later before the pair linked up again as Gayle saw Hennessey make a good save from a close-range effort.

Joelinton was again the provider for Manquillo's chance that Hennessey palmed wide as Burnley failed to trouble Woodman.

The Clarets brought on Ashley Barnes while the hosts responded with Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock and Almiron coming into the fray as both sides tried in vain to get a winner.

Having saved Saint-Maximin's opening shot of the shootout, Hennessey and opposite number Woodman were beaten by the next six kicks.

Woodman then saved Josh Brownhill's penalty to keep the shootout at 3-3, but Hennessey got down to his right to save Almiron's weak effort with the next kick before Taylor sealed Burnley's progression.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It was a tight game and Wayne's made two big saves during the game.

"We're patching the side together once again, so we hope that recovers quickly, when you think we played Erik Pieters in three positions in one game it's not the perfect scenario.

"But the battling qualities, the mentality was good, we kept foraging, kept trying to break them down whilst trying to defend properly, and overall we came away with a sneaky one on penalties, but we'll take it.

"Overall it's a win, it starts us off on that winning feeling, especially when the group is so stretched."

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"We all know penalties are a lottery and they can go either way.

"What pleased me more was the performance of the team, I thought we were excellent throughout.

"If you want to be critical we've missed big, big chances, and at this level against a Premier League team you've got to take them.

"But overall, the way the team played defensively I thought we were excellent, I can't remember Burnley having a shot or my goalkeeper having a save to make.

"But we're not having any luck at the minute, we've got to keep bashing away and I'm sure it'll change."