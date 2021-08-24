Match ends, Newcastle United 0(3), Burnley 0(4).
Wayne Hennessey had a debut to remember as Burnley beat Newcastle United 4-3 on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup third round.
The Welshman made excellent saves from Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle and Javier Manquillo in normal time as the Clarets failed to have an effort of note as the game ended goalless after 90 minutes.
Hennessey saved Allan Saint-Maximin's opening penalty in the shootout.
He also saved from Miguel Almiron as Charlie Taylor scored the winner.
34-year-old Hennessey moved to Turf Moor in the summer on a free transfer after seven years at Crystal Palace and had not played a club match since 15 September last year.
It was on that day that he also featured in this stage of the Carabao Cup, when he saved a penalty, and missed one, in an 11-10 shootout loss at Bournemouth after a 0-0 draw.
Having each lost their opening two Premier League matches, both sides made considerable changes - only goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and skipper Jamaal Lascelles were retained from the Newcastle side that lost at Aston Villa on Saturday, while Burnley boss Sean Dyche made six changes including a second debut for newly-signed winger Aaron Lennon.
Newcastle's Jeff Hendrick - facing his former club - started brightly and had the first effort of note as his shot from 25 yards skimmed the post after 10 minutes before having a shot blocked 20 minutes later in a first half with no efforts on target.
But the game improved markedly after the break - had it not been for Hennessey's heroics Burnley would have been well beaten.
He made an excellent save from Hendrick four minutes after the restart after the Newcastle man reacted quickest to Joelinton's scuffed shot from six yards out.
The Brazilian's strike partner Gayle struck the bar from a narrow angle six minutes later before the pair linked up again as Gayle saw Hennessey make a good save from a close-range effort.
Joelinton was again the provider for Manquillo's chance that Hennessey palmed wide as Burnley failed to trouble Woodman.
The Clarets brought on Ashley Barnes while the hosts responded with Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock and Almiron coming into the fray as both sides tried in vain to get a winner.
Having saved Saint-Maximin's opening shot of the shootout, Hennessey and opposite number Woodman were beaten by the next six kicks.
Woodman then saved Josh Brownhill's penalty to keep the shootout at 3-3, but Hennessey got down to his right to save Almiron's weak effort with the next kick before Taylor sealed Burnley's progression.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"It was a tight game and Wayne's made two big saves during the game.
"We're patching the side together once again, so we hope that recovers quickly, when you think we played Erik Pieters in three positions in one game it's not the perfect scenario.
"But the battling qualities, the mentality was good, we kept foraging, kept trying to break them down whilst trying to defend properly, and overall we came away with a sneaky one on penalties, but we'll take it.
"Overall it's a win, it starts us off on that winning feeling, especially when the group is so stretched."
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio 5 Live:
"We all know penalties are a lottery and they can go either way.
"What pleased me more was the performance of the team, I thought we were excellent throughout.
"If you want to be critical we've missed big, big chances, and at this level against a Premier League team you've got to take them.
"But overall, the way the team played defensively I thought we were excellent, I can't remember Burnley having a shot or my goalkeeper having a save to make.
"But we're not having any luck at the minute, we've got to keep bashing away and I'm sure it'll change."
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 5-3-2
- 27Woodman
- 19ManquilloSubstituted forSaint-Maximinat 76'minutes
- 17Krafth
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 12Lewis
- 16Hendrick
- 36S Longstaff
- 21FraserSubstituted forAlmirónat 83'minutes
- 7Joelinton
- 34GayleSubstituted forWillockat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4M Longstaff
- 5Schär
- 10Saint-Maximin
- 23Murphy
- 24Almirón
- 28Willock
- 29Gillespie
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Hennessey
- 26Bardsley
- 22CollinsBooked at 79mins
- 6Mee
- 23Pieters
- 17LennonSubstituted forTaylorat 59'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 4Cork
- 11McNeilBooked at 80mins
- 9Wood
- 19RodriguezSubstituted forBarnesat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 3Taylor
- 5Tarkowski
- 10Barnes
- 25Norris
- 37Thomas
- 38Richardson
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 30,082
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Newcastle United 0(3), Burnley 0(4).
Post update
Goal! Newcastle United 0(3), Burnley 0(4). Charlie Taylor (Burnley) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Josh Brownhill (Burnley) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Newcastle United 0(3), Burnley 0(3). Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Newcastle United 0(2), Burnley 0(3). Dwight McNeil (Burnley) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Newcastle United 0(2), Burnley 0(2). Joelinton (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Newcastle United 0(1), Burnley 0(2). Ashley Barnes (Burnley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Newcastle United 0(1), Burnley 0(1). Joseph Willock (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Newcastle United 0, Burnley 0(1). Chris Wood (Burnley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty saved! Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Newcastle United 0, Burnley 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Burnley 0.
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Ben Mee tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
Post update
Foul by Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United).
Post update
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Miguel Almirón replaces Ryan Fraser.
Comments
