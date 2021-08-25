Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Paralympics
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Paralympics
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
EFL Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
WED 25 Aug 2021
EFL Cup
Newcastle
Newcastle United
19:45
Burnley
Burnley
Venue:
St. James' Park
Newcastle United v Burnley
Last updated on
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
.
From the section
League Cup
Follow live text commentary of Wednesday's Carabao Cup second-round ties
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Tuesday 24th August 2021
Oldham
Oldham Athletic
0
Accrington
Accrington Stanley
0
Oldham Athletic win 5-4 on penalties
Norwich
Norwich City
6
Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
0
Swansea
Swansea City
4
Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle
1
Barrow
Barrow
0
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
6
Blackpool
Blackpool
2
Sunderland
Sunderland
3
Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town
1
Everton
Everton
2
Leeds
Leeds United
3
Crewe
Crewe Alexandra
0
Morecambe
Morecambe
2
Preston
Preston North End
4
Sheff Utd
Sheffield United
2
Derby
Derby County
1
Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Town
0
Rochdale
Rochdale
2
Stoke
Stoke City
2
Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers
0
Wigan
Wigan Athletic
0
Bolton
Bolton Wanderers
0
Wigan Athletic win 5-4 on penalties
View all
22 EFL Cup results
Top Stories
India 78 all out, England reach 120 without loss - reaction & highlights
Live
Live
From the section
Cricket
Video
Watch: Overton & Curran take four India wickets in six balls
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Kane says he is staying at Spurs
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Tottenham