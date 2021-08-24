Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Attempt missed. Abraham Odoh (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Beesley.
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Marosi
- 17Bennett
- 5Pennington
- 4Ebanks-Landell
- 23Nurse
- 7Whalley
- 10Vela
- 24Leshabela
- 3Leahy
- 9Cosgrove
- 15Pyke
Substitutes
- 6Pierre
- 11Udoh
- 12Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 14Ogbeta
- 18Bloxham
- 22Daniels
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Coleman
- 5Taylor
- 6O'Connell
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'Keeffe
- 8Morley
- 7Dooley
- 13Keohane
- 20Cashman
- 9Beesley
- 18Odoh
Substitutes
- 1Lynch
- 3White
- 4McNulty
- 10Newby
- 11Grant
- 19Andrews
- 24Brierley
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town).
Corey O'Keeffe (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliott Bennett with a cross.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Danny Cashman.
Attempt missed. Max Taylor (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Cashman.
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jeriel Dorsett (Rochdale).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
