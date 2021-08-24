EFL Cup
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0RochdaleRochdale0

Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 17Bennett
  • 5Pennington
  • 4Ebanks-Landell
  • 23Nurse
  • 7Whalley
  • 10Vela
  • 24Leshabela
  • 3Leahy
  • 9Cosgrove
  • 15Pyke

Substitutes

  • 6Pierre
  • 11Udoh
  • 12Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 14Ogbeta
  • 18Bloxham
  • 22Daniels

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Coleman
  • 5Taylor
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 8Morley
  • 7Dooley
  • 13Keohane
  • 20Cashman
  • 9Beesley
  • 18Odoh

Substitutes

  • 1Lynch
  • 3White
  • 4McNulty
  • 10Newby
  • 11Grant
  • 19Andrews
  • 24Brierley
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abraham Odoh (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Beesley.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town).

  3. Post update

    Corey O'Keeffe (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliott Bennett with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Danny Cashman.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Taylor (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Cashman.

  7. Post update

    Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jeriel Dorsett (Rochdale).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

