Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Everton 2.
Andros Townsend's first Everton goal handed the 10-man Toffees victory over Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup.
Summer signing Townsend fired home Andre Gomes' cross with 11 minutes left to clinch their third-round spot.
Tom Lees' header on the stroke of half-time had cancelled out Alex Iwobi's first-half opener.
Striker Moise Kean, who had a first-half effort disallowed, was sent off just before the hour mark after clashing with Town's Sorba Thomas.
Rafael Benitez made nine changes to the Everton team that drew 2-2 with Leeds on Saturday, handing midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin his first Toffees start in 738 days following injury.
Kean, another player given a chance to impress, flashed a close-range shot just wide before forcing Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls into a smart save at his near post.
Iwobi gave Everton a deserved lead in the 26th minute, slotting smartly into the bottom corner after a driving run by Tom Davies.
Kean thought he had doubled the Toffees' lead, but was adjudged to be in an offside position from Niels Nkounkou's pass.
Lees rose highest from a Thomas corner to head Huddersfield level, before Matty Pearson's header was disallowed for offside against Fraizer Campbell.
Kean's red card in the 58th minute - for an off-the-ball incident with Terriers winger Thomas - set up a tense finale, but Benitez's side held their nerve to go through courtesy of Townsend's thumping finish.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Nicholls
- 4Pearson
- 32LeesSubstituted forTurtonat 69'minutes
- 23SarrBooked at 81mins
- 16ThomasBooked at 60mins
- 15HighSubstituted forKoromaat 80'minutes
- 5Vallejo Mínguez
- 19Holmes
- 3Toffolo
- 24SinaniSubstituted forO'Brienat 69'minutes
- 22Campbell
Substitutes
- 8O'Brien
- 10Koroma
- 11Aarons
- 20Turton
- 26Samuels Colwill
- 31Schofield
- 37Russell
Everton
Formation 3-4-3
- 15Begovic
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 32BranthwaiteSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 2Kenny
- 25Gbamin
- 26DaviesSubstituted forDigneat 64'minutes
- 18NkounkouSubstituted forGrayat 75'minutes
- 14Townsend
- 27KeanBooked at 59mins
- 17Iwobi
Substitutes
- 11Gray
- 12Digne
- 13Mina
- 16Doucouré
- 21André Gomes
- 23Coleman
- 31Lonergan
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 10,459
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Everton 2.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Post update
Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Gomes.
Booking
André Gomes (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Matty Pearson tries a through ball, but Naby Sarr is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Everton. Asmir Begovic tries a through ball, but André Gomes is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Asmir Begovic (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
Post update
Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andros Townsend (Everton).
Booking
Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma replaces Scott High.
When you sign hardworking, no nonsense players - they graft a good win.
And then there’s Mosie Kean..
- Arsenal fan
No matter how many Ex Liverpool players or Manager they hire, they will always be everton. There fans just need to realise its Liverpool who bring the success and wealth. The Ev Lot just go round Furloughing there staff.
Moist Kean is now one of the Ev Hard Lot.