Andros Townsend rifled home Andre Gomes' cross to book Everton's place in the Carabao Cup third round

Andros Townsend's first Everton goal handed the 10-man Toffees victory over Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup.

Summer signing Townsend fired home Andre Gomes' cross with 11 minutes left to clinch their third-round spot.

Tom Lees' header on the stroke of half-time had cancelled out Alex Iwobi's first-half opener.

Striker Moise Kean, who had a first-half effort disallowed, was sent off just before the hour mark after clashing with Town's Sorba Thomas.

Rafael Benitez made nine changes to the Everton team that drew 2-2 with Leeds on Saturday, handing midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin his first Toffees start in 738 days following injury.

Kean, another player given a chance to impress, flashed a close-range shot just wide before forcing Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls into a smart save at his near post.

Iwobi gave Everton a deserved lead in the 26th minute, slotting smartly into the bottom corner after a driving run by Tom Davies.

Kean thought he had doubled the Toffees' lead, but was adjudged to be in an offside position from Niels Nkounkou's pass.

Lees rose highest from a Thomas corner to head Huddersfield level, before Matty Pearson's header was disallowed for offside against Fraizer Campbell.

Kean's red card in the 58th minute - for an off-the-ball incident with Terriers winger Thomas - set up a tense finale, but Benitez's side held their nerve to go through courtesy of Townsend's thumping finish.