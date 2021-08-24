EFL Cup
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1EvertonEverton2

Carabao Cup: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Everton

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments55

Andros Townsend, Everton, Huddersfield, Carabao Cup
Andros Townsend rifled home Andre Gomes' cross to book Everton's place in the Carabao Cup third round

Andros Townsend's first Everton goal handed the 10-man Toffees victory over Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup.

Summer signing Townsend fired home Andre Gomes' cross with 11 minutes left to clinch their third-round spot.

Tom Lees' header on the stroke of half-time had cancelled out Alex Iwobi's first-half opener.

Striker Moise Kean, who had a first-half effort disallowed, was sent off just before the hour mark after clashing with Town's Sorba Thomas.

Rafael Benitez made nine changes to the Everton team that drew 2-2 with Leeds on Saturday, handing midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin his first Toffees start in 738 days following injury.

Kean, another player given a chance to impress, flashed a close-range shot just wide before forcing Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls into a smart save at his near post.

Iwobi gave Everton a deserved lead in the 26th minute, slotting smartly into the bottom corner after a driving run by Tom Davies.

Kean thought he had doubled the Toffees' lead, but was adjudged to be in an offside position from Niels Nkounkou's pass.

Lees rose highest from a Thomas corner to head Huddersfield level, before Matty Pearson's header was disallowed for offside against Fraizer Campbell.

Kean's red card in the 58th minute - for an off-the-ball incident with Terriers winger Thomas - set up a tense finale, but Benitez's side held their nerve to go through courtesy of Townsend's thumping finish.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32LeesSubstituted forTurtonat 69'minutes
  • 23SarrBooked at 81mins
  • 16ThomasBooked at 60mins
  • 15HighSubstituted forKoromaat 80'minutes
  • 5Vallejo Mínguez
  • 19Holmes
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forO'Brienat 69'minutes
  • 22Campbell

Substitutes

  • 8O'Brien
  • 10Koroma
  • 11Aarons
  • 20Turton
  • 26Samuels Colwill
  • 31Schofield
  • 37Russell

Everton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 15Begovic
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 32BranthwaiteSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 2Kenny
  • 25Gbamin
  • 26DaviesSubstituted forDigneat 64'minutes
  • 18NkounkouSubstituted forGrayat 75'minutes
  • 14Townsend
  • 27KeanBooked at 59mins
  • 17Iwobi

Substitutes

  • 11Gray
  • 12Digne
  • 13Mina
  • 16Doucouré
  • 21André Gomes
  • 23Coleman
  • 31Lonergan
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
10,459

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Everton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Everton 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Gomes.

  5. Booking

    André Gomes (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Matty Pearson tries a through ball, but Naby Sarr is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Asmir Begovic tries a through ball, but André Gomes is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town).

  9. Post update

    Asmir Begovic (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mason Holgate.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).

  12. Post update

    Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town).

  14. Post update

    Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Andros Townsend (Everton).

  17. Booking

    Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town).

  19. Post update

    Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma replaces Scott High.

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:11

    Ever get the impression Kean wants to be somewhere else?! And Michael Keane is awful.

  • Comment posted by Miler1878, today at 22:11

    After the rubbish negative football Carlo gave us you've got to be happy with the last 3 games surely. Thought it would take longer to get his rubbish tactics out of there heads to be honest. Rafa 👏

  • Comment posted by WJB, today at 22:10

    Hard fought win , fringe players given a good run out and a good result in a tricky away tie , onwards and upwards hopefully

  • Comment posted by Bizzies Best Friend, today at 22:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 22:09

    Well well well
    When you sign hardworking, no nonsense players - they graft a good win.
    And then there’s Mosie Kean..

  • Comment posted by Corb yn you mug, today at 22:05

    superb spirited result from the boys with ten men. onwards and further upwards :)

  • Comment posted by GariMaster89, today at 22:05

    I thought Everton did well when they went down to 10 men. They showed fight, got a really good goal and managed the game well. And all with their second team. Good to see that kind of spirit.

    - Arsenal fan

  • Comment posted by Miler1878, today at 22:04

    Get rib of Moise Kean. Does not look comfortable at all. Very disappointing signing. These games are just about getting through to be honest with no injurys so COYB. To all the dead head reds GOODNIGHT aswell 💙

  • Comment posted by Yossarian83, today at 22:04

    Close game. Keane sent off for very little. Two disallowed goals questionable. Unfortunately a stay of execution. We won't win it.

  • Comment posted by dlions, today at 22:03

    That's a match report???? That's pathetic BBC......

    • Reply posted by Miler1878, today at 22:06

      Miler1878 replied:
      More to follow?????doh!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Bizzies Best Friend, today at 22:03

    This so going to be 27 years of no trophies for The Ev Lot.

    No matter how many Ex Liverpool players or Manager they hire, they will always be everton. There fans just need to realise its Liverpool who bring the success and wealth. The Ev Lot just go round Furloughing there staff.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 22:09

      Phil replied:
      Still making pancakes

  • Comment posted by Lee G, today at 22:02

    Micheal Keane is playing terrible, his marking on set pieces and positioning in open play is shocking. The result was all that mattered but it shows up the frailties of the second string players, it’s just not easy getting rid of some of the garbage previous poor managers have signed. Rafa has not got the easiest of jobs to do, think he will be good though in the long run.

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 22:00

    Great result! Worst officials so far this season, that was appalling refereeing. As for Huddersfield, ugh. Stay in the championship please. Nice to see Iwobi getting a run out, and gray always looks the business. Davies? Ship him out. Even Townsend looked like a pro! Ha ha ha.

    • Reply posted by ILC, today at 22:06

      ILC replied:
      Wankeeeer

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:59

    What with all the empty seats, I thought fans were desperate to watch football?

  • Comment posted by toffeeforever, today at 21:57

    Silly reaction from Kean - may or may not have been a straight red, but at least he showed some passion in an Everton shirt. Perhaps he does care? Still want to believe there is a player for us.

    • Reply posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 22:07

      Time Barred Skeleton replied:
      Passion?

      Kean has gone from PSG back down to Everton. No wonder he's fuming.

  • Comment posted by goodison guy, today at 21:57

    10 thousand fan tonight like a Lillipool home game hahahahaha. Everton 3rd string side out. Shame about Kean looks like he wants to be somewhere else. PL next up.

    • Reply posted by MikeRox, today at 22:03

      MikeRox replied:
      Imagine if Huddersfield had a population like Liverpool... biggest crowd ever! XD

  • Comment posted by Bizzies Best Friend, today at 21:57

    Moist Kean what were you upto..... With that Red Card means its The Ev Lot have 98 Red Cards to there name in the PL. This does add to that shame making for Liverpool list.

    Moist Kean is now one of the Ev Hard Lot.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 22:01

      Phil replied:
      The little pancake maker at it again

  • Comment posted by heeley hunter, today at 21:56

    Townsend did one good thing all match. Kean couldn't get off quick enough. Iwobi best Everton player. Awful kit. Tinkerman Rafa. Well played Huddersfield, unlucky. Everton very lucky. Painful to watch. We don't need comments from boring LFC fans. There's a long way to go for Everton, a very long way.

  • Comment posted by Brian the Bold, today at 21:55

    Kean just has no luck with Everton!

  • Comment posted by Birch9, today at 21:53

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Eternal Optimism, today at 22:08

      Eternal Optimism replied:
      "wall pushers", you're no doubt a County Rd Cutter still fighting the battle of Everton Valley.

