Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4.
Wolves secured their first win of the season as they beat out-of-form Nottingham Forest to reach the Carabao Cup third round.
The visitors almost took the lead when Daniel Podence got on to Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross, but Ethan Horvath saved.
Romain Saiss eventually put Wolves ahead just before the hour mark, and Podence soon doubled their lead.
Francisco Trincao's late close-range finish and Morgan Gibbs-White's 20-yard curler sealed the victory.
Both sides came into the tie on a losing run, and Forest made 10 changes to the side that lost to Stoke, while Wolves made seven alterations of their own.
The visitors have lost to both Leicester and Tottenham in the Premier League, but have played some impressive football without reward this term.
And Podence, who returned from injury to start, was a constant threat in a dominant first half, almost putting his side ahead with a shot from an acute angle that cannoned off the post.
They were finally rewarded when Saiss poked home from Ki-Jana Hoever's cross, and they were two up just moments later when Podence slotted home from Fabio Silva's delivery.
Late goals from Trincao and Gibbs-White added to the misery for Chris Hughton's side, who have now lost five out of six games in all competitions this term.
Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton: "I am incredibly proud of this young group, who would have been excited when they saw the team Wolves put out.
"We had to rely on Ethan Horvath to make some excellent saves. Two of the goals were quite soft and, without those, it would have been a credible result for a side that included seven academy lads.
"We held them for an hour. I am proud tonight; prouder than I was when we beat Bradford in the first round. We had to work really hard for possession. We will learn immensely from this game."
Wolves head coach Bruno Lage told BBC WM 95.6: "It was a good game and we did what we planned with the way we want to play. In the end it was the same as against Tottenham, more ball, press high and create chances.
"We feel confident with the work we are doing and we are happy with the result. Daniel Podence started working with us about one week ago, I spoke him this morning about playing and I said it's like his pre-season and he would play 45 minutes.
"I gave him more minutes which was good because he scored. This competition is massively important for us."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Horvath
- 44Back
- 43Fernandes
- 46Harbottle
- 45Richardson
- 38Fornah
- 8Colback
- 41HammondSubstituted forMightenat 73'minutes
- 37GarnerSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 73'minutes
- 42Konate
- 7GrabbanSubstituted forTaylorat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Figueiredo
- 10Carvalho
- 12Smith
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 27Lawrence-Gabriel
- 33Taylor
Wolves
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Ruddy
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 2Hoever
- 32Dendoncker
- 28João Moutinho
- 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forTraoréat 82'minutes
- 18Gibbs-White
- 17Fábio SilvaSubstituted forCundleat 89'minutes
- 10PodenceSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Neves
- 9Jiménez
- 11Machado Trincão
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- 62Söndergaard
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 10,769
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away28
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away13
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4.
Post update
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Luke Cundle replaces Fábio Silva.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fábio Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
Attempt saved. Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Oliver Hammond.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces James Garner.
Post update
Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Silva.
- Parents We've Got You! Challenges to keep your child or teenager busy this summer
- Which food has the same carbon footprint as five miles in an SUV? The carbon cost of what we eat
This can't go on.
Manager's lost.
Decisive action needed.
Hope Wolves go all the way.
Sorry Forest, not your night I’m afraid