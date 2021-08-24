EFL Cup
Daniel Podence was making his first appearance for Wolves this season after undergoing groin surgery earlier this summer
Wolves secured their first win of the season as they beat out-of-form Nottingham Forest to reach the Carabao Cup third round.

The visitors almost took the lead when Daniel Podence got on to Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross, but Ethan Horvath saved.

Romain Saiss eventually put Wolves ahead just before the hour mark, and Podence soon doubled their lead.

Francisco Trincao's late close-range finish and Morgan Gibbs-White's 20-yard curler sealed the victory.

Both sides came into the tie on a losing run, and Forest made 10 changes to the side that lost to Stoke, while Wolves made seven alterations of their own.

The visitors have lost to both Leicester and Tottenham in the Premier League, but have played some impressive football without reward this term.

And Podence, who returned from injury to start, was a constant threat in a dominant first half, almost putting his side ahead with a shot from an acute angle that cannoned off the post.

They were finally rewarded when Saiss poked home from Ki-Jana Hoever's cross, and they were two up just moments later when Podence slotted home from Fabio Silva's delivery.

Late goals from Trincao and Gibbs-White added to the misery for Chris Hughton's side, who have now lost five out of six games in all competitions this term.

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton: "I am incredibly proud of this young group, who would have been excited when they saw the team Wolves put out.

"We had to rely on Ethan Horvath to make some excellent saves. Two of the goals were quite soft and, without those, it would have been a credible result for a side that included seven academy lads.

"We held them for an hour. I am proud tonight; prouder than I was when we beat Bradford in the first round. We had to work really hard for possession. We will learn immensely from this game."

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage told BBC WM 95.6: "It was a good game and we did what we planned with the way we want to play. In the end it was the same as against Tottenham, more ball, press high and create chances.

"We feel confident with the work we are doing and we are happy with the result. Daniel Podence started working with us about one week ago, I spoke him this morning about playing and I said it's like his pre-season and he would play 45 minutes.

"I gave him more minutes which was good because he scored. This competition is massively important for us."

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Horvath
  • 44Back
  • 43Fernandes
  • 46Harbottle
  • 45Richardson
  • 38Fornah
  • 8Colback
  • 41HammondSubstituted forMightenat 73'minutes
  • 37GarnerSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 73'minutes
  • 42Konate
  • 7GrabbanSubstituted forTaylorat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Figueiredo
  • 10Carvalho
  • 12Smith
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 27Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 33Taylor

Wolves

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 2Hoever
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forTraoréat 82'minutes
  • 18Gibbs-White
  • 17Fábio SilvaSubstituted forCundleat 89'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Neves
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
  • 62Söndergaard
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
10,769

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home2
Away28
Shots on Target
Home0
Away13
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  4. Post update

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Luke Cundle replaces Fábio Silva.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fábio Silva.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by João Moutinho.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Moutinho.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Oliver Hammond.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces James Garner.

  14. Post update

    Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  17. Post update

    Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  19. Post update

    James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Silva.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by The Winslow Boy, today at 23:23

    We’ve scored 4 and a win is a win! Happy days after the huff and puff of Leicester and Tottenham.

  • Comment posted by Squinugie, today at 23:18

    I remember as a child lifting the European Cup as it was brought around the schools in Nottingham and we all felt so proud that we were Kings of Europe. Now we can not even keep our heads above water in the second tier. Clough would probably not have been able to cope with the power players and their agents hold these days but the club needs to rethink recruitment at all levels including manager.

  • Comment posted by HighPeak, today at 22:56

    History repeating itself at Forest. Yet another owner putting in and wasting £100m and the club standing still. Fans blaming yet another manager. Players capitulating in belief. The club conned by agents for rubbish players who want money before pride and guts. Thinking they just have to turn up. Forest - defeated before they kick off, no real grit, no real preparation, lightweights, no honour.

    • Reply posted by Andy Jackson, today at 23:16

      Andy Jackson replied:
      Sure, but it was mainly a youth team tonight. CH will have known they would lose...need to beat Derby on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by edward, today at 22:52

    What’s happened to Forest? One of those teams that I look out for their results, probably due to growing up during the Clough glory era.

    • Reply posted by HotStepper, today at 23:34

      HotStepper replied:
      Makes you wonder, doesn't it? Of all the "major" clubs in the east midlands, it's Forest who the majority of neutral fans go for and wish well. Derby tried to cheat 71 other clubs, Leicester disgracefully got away with actually doing it. There is no "right" to being at the top table but Forest - with their history and iconic status in English football - really should be. Sad times.

  • Comment posted by the knowledge, today at 22:51

    theres a trophy up for grabs next game for forest, the drunkard cup

  • Comment posted by BillB, today at 22:50

    Wolves are playing some good football in premiership without reward. Very harsh on forest to criticise them for losing. Looks like they hung on and only ran out of steam in the last quarter. When defending and have very little possession, the team has to run more and cover much more ground than the team on the attack. Hope forest can turn it round and stay in the championship

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:47

    Confidence in front of goal is what Wolves needed to kickstart the season, nice to see an attack minded approach!!!

  • Comment posted by Salbor, today at 22:47

    The match stats tell their own story. Only 2 attempts on goal to Wolves managing 28 is about as damning as it gets for a club totally incapable if scoring goals. Sorry it's just not working, Chris. Please just leave now and take your 4-2-3-1 system with you and dump it in the skip.

  • Comment posted by Marky R, today at 22:43

    Look at the stats.

    This can't go on.

    Manager's lost.

    Decisive action needed.

    Hope Wolves go all the way.

  • Comment posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 22:41

    You're not famous anymore forest hahahahahha

    • Reply posted by Derek, today at 22:48

      Derek replied:
      At least we’ve been famous, you never were you plonker🤣

  • Comment posted by clodagh rubbish, today at 22:36

    Oh dear

  • Comment posted by JanetG, today at 22:33

    Another dismal effort from Forest. Wake up and let this manager go before we end up relegated.

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 22:27

    At least I know we can concede more than 2 goals if we try. Caramac Cup finished for another season. If we can sign three players by Saturday we might have a slightly better chance against Derby.

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 22:26

    First win for Wolves but against poor opposition. Nevertheless it’s a win and trust it will give the team confidence as tough matches are coming. Good to see a more attacking style too.

    Sorry Forest, not your night I’m afraid

  • Comment posted by magiras, today at 22:23

    Let's apply this win at the premier

  • Comment posted by Another fine mess, today at 22:22

    How the mighty have fallen

