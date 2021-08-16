Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen have had a £500,000 offer for Hibernian winger Martin Boyle turned down. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibs are interested in a loan move for Scotland Under-21 cap James Scott, the 20-year-old striker who is out of favour with Hull City. (Record) external-link

Spartak Moscow have reignited their £10million interest in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun) external-link

Celtic have stepped up their interest in Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic as Manchester City 19-year-old Yan Couto, who had been at Celtic Park to watch the Europa League qualifying win over Jablonec, is at the top of Braga's wish-list. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

The Polish club thought they were close to a deal with Celtic for Juranovic but the opening offer was short of Legia's £3m valuation. (Record) external-link

Celtic's efforts to persuade Manchester City's Couto to join Ange Postecoglou's squad on a season-long loan appear to have faltered. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

And Celtic look set to miss out on Leuven's Thomas Henry after the striker moved closer to sealing a move to Gent instead. (Record) external-link

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley believes Liam Scales' move to Celtic is imminent, but the 23-year-old defender's £510,000 transfer will not go through before the Irish club's Europa Conference League play-off with Flora Tallinn on Thursday. (Irish Mirror) external-link

Celtic centre-half Leo Hjelde, who is wanted by Leeds United, has been left out of their Europa League squad to face AZ Alkmaar as a move away for the 20-year-old Norwegian looms. (Record) external-link

Former Scottish FA performance director Mark Wotte says Celtic are getting AZ at a good time, with the Dutch side having sold three key players this summer. (Sun) external-link

A work permit is holding up 23-year-old Finnish winger Ilmari Niskanen's transfer to Dundee United after a fee was agreed with Ingolstadt 04. (The Courier) external-link

Ross County are poised to sign 21-year-old winger Joseph Hungbo from Watford on loan and he could make his debut against Rangers on Sunday. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy is closing in on loan move to St Mirren.(Press & Journal) external-link

Scott Brown says the real Aberdeen will turn up in Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Qarabag following the weekend League Cup defeat by Raith Rovers. (Sun) external-link