Maz Pacheco joined West Ham from Reading in summer 2020

Aston Villa have completed the signing of West Ham left-back Maz Pacheco for an undisclosed fee.

Pacheco, 22, who has also played in the Women's Super League for Liverpool and Reading, featured 17 times last season for the Hammers.

She made her Liverpool debut aged 16 and played for England at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in 2018.

"I'm very excited," Pacheco said. "It's an amazing set-up here and I can't wait to hit the ground running."

