Tom Carroll is Ipswich's 16th summer signing

Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Tom Carroll on a one-year deal after his departure from QPR earlier this summer.

The 29-year-old, formerly of Tottenham and Swansea, turned down a new contract with the Championship R's after making 24 appearances for them last season.

Carroll had spent part of pre-season on trial with Wayne Rooney's Derby County.

"It's great to finally get it all done. I spoke to the manager a few days back and he was keen to get me in. It's nice to feel wanted," he told the club site. external-link

Ipswich manager Paul Cook added: "Tom is a very creative and intelligent player. He can see a pass and we're delighted to have acquired him."

The League One Tractor Boys have failed to win any of their opening three competitive games this season.

