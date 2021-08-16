Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tanya Oxtoby took charge of Bristol City in 2018

Bristol City manager Tanya Oxtoby has permanently stepped down from her position.

The 39-year-old Australian has been on maternity leave since January and gave birth to her son in March.

Oxtoby has been the Robins' manager since 2018, having previously worked at Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City.

"The last three years have been an amazing journey, full of highs and lows, with so many lessons learnt along the way," Oxtoby told the club website. external-link

"However, this feels like the right time to part ways with the club, as we both start new chapters."

Oxtoby guided Bristol City to sixth place in the Women's Super League during her first season in charge in 2018-19.

But they were relegated to the Championship last term, with Lauren Smith having since succeeded Matt Beard as interim head coach in Oxtoby's absence.