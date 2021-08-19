Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic's pursuit of VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis remains on despite reports of interest from Werder Bremen. (Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou says Celtic will continue with their offensive tactics in their Europa League play-off return leg against AZ Alkmaar as they seek to build on a 2-0 advantage in the Netherlands. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes to finalise a deal to sign midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Huddersfield on Thursday. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has a plan B after missing out on Hibernian winger Martin Boyle. (Record) external-link

Boyle says his new contract at Hibs had nothing to do with Aberdeen's £500,000 bid for his services as talks had been ongoing for months. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

"I want to be a winner here," says Boyle after extending his deal at Hibs until 2024. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Chairman Dave Cormack urges Aberdeen fans to self police after a four-figure repair bill for the Red Shed at Pittodrie. (Sun) external-link

Cormack is unhappy with Qarabag's pitch before the Azerbaijan side's home Europa Conference League play-off leg against Aberdeen on Thursday. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen will go for a win against hosts Qarabag, says manager Stephen Glass. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Andy Considine has called on his Aberdeen team-mates to put in a monumental effort in the Azerbaijan heat. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Ali McCann will attract interest from European teams but St Johnstone are not a one-man team says LASK manager Dominik Thalhammer ahead of the sides Europa Conference League play-off first leg in Austria. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes loan signing from Rangers Glenn Middleton's inclusion in the squad can boost his side as they seek to reach the group stage. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link