Jake Hastie scored in Rangers B's Challenge Cup win at Dumbarton last week

Partick Thistle have signed Jake Hastie on loan from Rangers, initially until January.

The winger, 22, was loaned to former club Motherwell last term and Rotherham the season before.

Since joining Rangers on a four-year deal in 2019, Hastie has made two senior appearances for the club.

"My job now is to give him the confidence to go out and show everyone the player he can be," manager Ian McCall told the Thistle website. external-link

