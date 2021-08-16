Last updated on .From the section Football

Bruno Fernandes enjoyed some top banter, Brentford are buzzing and Harry Kane was missing for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Football is back. Isn't it glorious!

There were a few new faces in the league and some comfortingly familiar throwbacks - for instance, Jamie Vardy trolling rival fans.

Here are just a few of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. Buzzing Bees

It was a magical opening night for Brentford, as they beat Arsenal at home in their first match in the Premier League. The fans loved it and none more so than eight-year-old Woody, who's been desperate to get back into the stadium during the pandemic.

2. Funny old game

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans didn't have such a good weekend. Aside from losing against newly promoted Brentford, and having to watch north London rivals Tottenham beat the Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, they also had to suffer this indignity:

3. Spur man

It could feasibly be claimed that both teams were missing Harry Kane when Spurs hosted Manchester City on Sunday. In the end, though, it turned out the hosts didn't need him to win the game.

Meanwhile, new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo has some impressive stats after the first game of his tenure in north London.

4. Pog-ball

Manchester United kicked off the new season with a 5-1 win over Leeds United.

Graeme Souness may not be impressed, but Paul Pogba had an outstanding performance, providing four assists - which equals a Premier League record for number of assists in a single match.

5. Top banter

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes took home the match-ball after scoring a hat-trick.

We're not sure who was more excited: Fernandes, this young lad with the sign, or the older gentleman standing next to him.

6. Nice touch

Lots of clubs paid their respects this weekend to fans who had lost their lives during the pandemic, including this gesture from Watford.

7. Ever-tones

This absolute banger will have got all self-respecting Toffees up for the new season.

The Blues got off to a good start with an impressive 3-1 win against Southampton.

8. New besties

We are still getting used to seeing Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi playing on the same side.

9. What a howler

Some things never change, however, and we're pleased to see that Jamie Vardy's commitment to trolling rival clubs remains undiminished.

Leicester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday thanks to Vardy's goal.

10. Twisting our melons

Meanwhile in the Bundesliga, this half-time injection of vitamin C couldn't help Augsburg avoid a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Hoffenheim.

11. All bets are off

After seeing this, the scales have fallen from our eyes.

We don't even begin to want to know how they make Ray Winstone's head float.

12. Would you tackle him?

And, finally, one of the more leftfield stories from the weekend is that former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is swapping the octagon for the football pitch.

Crystal Palace surely has to be the end goal for the man they call 'The Eagle'?