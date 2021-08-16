Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Dennis Politic last played a league game for Bolton against Burton Albion in March 2020

Port Vale have signed Bolton Wanderers midfielder Dennis Politic on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old Romanian has scored five goals in 30 appearances for Bolton, but missed the entire 2020-21 campaign because of a knee injury.

"I've been after an aggressive wide player who's a very good ball carrier," said boss Darrell Clarke.

Vale, who have only one point from their opening two League Two games, are at home to Carlisle United on Tuesday.

