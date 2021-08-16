Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Tommie Hoban's only appearances for Crewe were in pre-season friendlies

Crewe Alexandra defender Tommie Hoban has decided to retire from professional football with immediate effect.

The 27-year-old joined the League One club from Aberdeen on a one-year deal in July.

But Hoban informed Alex boss David Artell of his decision in the run-up to Crewe's opening game of the season against Cheltenham on 7 August.

"He just told me that he was retiring over the phone and I haven't seen him since," Artell told the club website. external-link

"That's the long and the short of it. The contract situation has been getting sorted over this last week and unfortunately, Tommie has decided to retire."

Hoban began his career with Watford, where he made 58 appearances, and had loan spells with Blackburn and Aberdeen before making a permanent move to Scotland last summer.

He played 44 games for the Dons in 2020-21, scoring two goals.