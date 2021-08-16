Last updated on .From the section Wales

Robert Page won 41 caps as a player for Wales and managed the U21s before taking charge of the senior team

Manager Rob Page will be given free rein to add to his coaching staff ahead of Wales' World Cup qualifiers resuming in September.

Page is looking for a replacement for Albert Stuivenberg, who has left the Wales set up to concentrate on his full-time coaching role at Arsenal.

New Football Association of Wales President Steve Williams says the appointment will be Page's choice.

"Rob's assistant appointment is Rob's decision," said Williams.

"We employ a manager, we do not employ his assistant or his coaches."

Williams, who succeeded Keiron O'Connor earlier this month, told the BBC Radio Wales Sport programme: "We have to legally ensure we have the medical staff in place which is our choice.

"But I know Rob has been speaking to people and has told us, as soon as he gets the thumbs up, he will let us know. We await that call."

As expected, former Wales captain Page will continue to manage his country for the foreseeable future.

In April, the FAW announced Page, 46, would "assume the role of manager" to lead Wales at the Euro 2020 finals after Ryan Giggs was charged with assaulting two women.

Page had already taken charge for two international windows and steered Wales into the last 16 at Euro 2020, finishing runners-up in Group A to eventual winners Italy.

Wales were eliminated in the round of 16 suffering a 4-0 defeat to Denmark, in Amsterdam.

Williams said: "As far as we are concerned it is business as usual, Rob knows the score. So it's over to Rob."

Giggs, who will face trial at Manchester Crown Court on 24 January, has pleaded not guilty to using controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her sister.

Wales resume their World Cup campaign away to Belarus - a game being played at the Central Stadium, in Kazam, Russia - on 5 September, before playing Estonia, at the Cardiff City Stadium on 8 September.

Page's squad will warm up for those games with a friendly against Finland, in Helsinki, on 1 September.