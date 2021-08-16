Last updated on .From the section European Football

Courtois signed for Real Madrid in 2018 from Chelsea

Belgian international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has signed a new five-year contract at Real Madrid, extending his stay at the Bernabeu until June 2026.

Courtois, 29, has been with the Spanish club since 2018 when he arrived from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £35m.

He has now targeted more silverware with Real after committing his future.

"This is going to be my fourth season at the club of my dreams," Courtois wrote on his website. external-link

"It's an honour to have the opportunity to play for all these trophies. Personally, I hope to maintain and surpass the level I reached last season."

Courtois, who played his 100th La Liga game for Real in Saturday's 4-1 win over Alaves, added: "This extension is a reward for my efforts over the past year. It encourages me to work even harder and give my all to the best club in the world."