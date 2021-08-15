French Ligue 1
Samuel Kalu: Bordeaux striker 'fine' after on-field collapse

Samuel Kalu
Kalu also collapsed from severe dehydration during a Nigeria training session at the 2019 African Cup of Nations

Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu is "fine" after collapsing on the pitch at the Stade Velodrome during their 2-2 draw against Marseille on Sunday, according to his team-mate Remy Oudin.

The Nigerian, 23, received immediate medical attention after falling to the ground in the sixth minute.

He walked off the pitch minutes later holding an ice pack against his head.

Kalu resumed playing after getting treatment but was substituted after he appeared dazed.

"It gave us a bit of a chill and it's still quite shocking," said Oudin, who replaced him in the 14th minute.

Players forming a wall around the player as he was receiving medical attention
Players from both teams formed a wall around Kalu as he was receiving medical attention

"According to the doctor, it was just a dizzy spell," he added at full-time, having scored Bordeaux's equaliser as they fought back from two goals down to earn a draw.

"We're happy for Kalu, everything is fine and that's the most important thing," Oudin said.

"We inevitably thought about what happened with (Denmark midfielder Christian) Eriksen, the whole team and everyone was scared."

Former Tottenham playmaker Eriksen collapsed in June when he suffered a cardiac arrest in the first half of Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Line-ups

Marseille

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 30Mandanda
  • 2SalibaBooked at 90mins
  • 14Peres Petroni
  • 5BalerdiBooked at 88mins
  • 8Santos da SilvaSubstituted forRongierat 72'minutes
  • 6GuendouziSubstituted forBenedettoat 65'minutes
  • 4Kamara
  • 22Gueye
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forRadonjicat 73'minutes
  • 10Payet
  • 20De la FuenteSubstituted forGonzálezat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ngapandouetnbu
  • 3González
  • 7Radonjic
  • 9Benedetto
  • 11de Lima
  • 12Dieng
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 21Rongier
  • 23Amavi

Bordeaux

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Costil
  • 25KwatengBooked at 30mins
  • 4SitoeSubstituted forPembéléat 45'minutes
  • 6Koscielny
  • 12Chaby Mangas
  • 14Mensah
  • 20SissokhoSubstituted forPardoat 85'minutes
  • 5Passos SantosBooked at 84mins
  • 26BasicSubstituted forAdliat 68'minutes
  • 18HwangSubstituted forMaraat 85'minutes
  • 10KaluSubstituted forOudinat 14'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Medioub
  • 7Briand
  • 8Pardo
  • 11Mara
  • 16Poussin
  • 19Adli
  • 22Pembélé
  • 23Benito
  • 28Oudin
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamBordeaux
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Marseille 2, Bordeaux 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Marseille 2, Bordeaux 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.

  4. Booking

    William Saliba (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by William Saliba (Marseille).

  6. Post update

    Sékou Mara (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Álvaro González replaces Konrad De la Fuente.

  8. Dismissal

    Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille) is shown the red card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille).

  10. Post update

    Sékou Mara (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bordeaux. Rubén Pardo replaces Issouf Sissokho.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bordeaux. Sékou Mara replaces Hwang Ui-Jo.

  13. Booking

    Otávio (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Marseille. Dimitri Payet tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darío Benedetto (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Radonjic.

  18. Post update

    Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Remi Oudin (Bordeaux).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).

