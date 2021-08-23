Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Antonio scored his 48th and 49th Premier League goals for the Hammers

Michail Antonio became West Ham's outright top scorer in the Premier League in a dominant victory for the Hammers over 10-man Leicester City at London Stadium.

Antonio celebrated by lifting a cardboard cut-out of himself after scoring his 48th top-flight goal to break Paolo di Canio's club record.

The 31-year-old added a second four minutes later to wrap up an impressive win for David Moyes' side.

It is only the second time the Hammers have won their opening two fixtures of a Premier League campaign.

Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma scored West Ham's first two goals either side of Ayoze Perez's dismissal for a stamp on goalscorer Fornals.

Youri Tielemans had briefly given the visitors hope at 2-1 before Antonio's late double.

Antonio shines as Foxes are hammered

West Ham 4-1 Leicester: David Moyes praises Michail Antonio on 'incredible night'

Only Manchester City and Manchester United won more points away from home than Leicester in the Premier League last season, but the Foxes were outplayed in their first game on the road in the new campaign.

Brendan Rodgers put it mildly when he said his side were "very light" at the back in his pre-match interview, with new signing Jannik Vestergaard joining Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans and Nampalys Mendy on the sidelines.

The makeshift Foxes defence was finally undone by West Ham on 26 minutes when Fornals scored his third goal in as many league games for the Hammers.

The Spaniard played a quick one-two with Benrahma on the left before continuing his run into the box, sweeping past Kasper Schmeichel with a first-time finish from 10 yards.

West Ham 4-1 Leicester: Foxes were too slow - Rodgers

Leicester's evening went from bad to worse 15 minutes later when Perez was sent off for stamping on Fornals' ankle as he stumbled forward trying to win the ball back from a challenge with Aaron Cresswell.

After initially allowing play to continue, referee Michael Oliver produced the red card following consultation with the VAR officials and viewing a replay himself. It is the Spaniard's first red card on his 274th appearance in English football.

There was calamitous defending from Caglar Soyuncu for West Ham's second as the Turkey international's sloppy backpass was intercepted by the unselfish Antonio, who crossed for Benrahma to fire past Schmeichel from 12 yards.

'I wanted to be Baby but I'm 94kg' - Antonio on his Dirty Dancing-inspired celebration

Antonio had drawn level with Di Canio courtesy of his strike at Newcastle in West Ham's season opener, but it seemed as if he would have to wait for his moment of glory as he saw five chances go begging.

But after holding off Soyuncu in the box from Declan Rice's cross, Antonio turned past the centre-back and found the bottom corner.

His night was not over yet. As a packed London Stadium chanted 'ole' with each Hammers pass, Antonio capped off a near-perfect evening as he flicked the ball above two Leicester defenders, before beating them both on the turn and stabbing past Schmeichel.

After missing out on a place in the top four by two points last season, West Ham start the new campaign full of optimism and - even if after only two games - end the day top of the Premier League for just the second time ever.

Player of the match Antonio Michail Antonio with an average of 8.87 West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City West Ham United Avg Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 8.87 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 8.38 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 8.23 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 8.13 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.87 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 7.84 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 7.71 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.66 Squad number 21 Player name Ogbonna Average rating 7.44 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 7.37 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 7.04 Squad number 16 Player name Noble Average rating 6.71 Squad number 7 Player name Yarmolenko Average rating 6.64 Leicester City Avg Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 5.36 Squad number 17 Player name Ayoze Pérez Average rating 4.78 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 4.69 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 4.63 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 4.48 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 4.35 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 4.25 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 4.25 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 4.24 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 4.23 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 4.07 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 3.88 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 3.75 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 3.69

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 15 Dawson 21 Ogbonna 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 8 Fornals 22 Benrahma 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

5 Coufal

15 Dawson

21 Ogbonna

3 Cresswell

28 Soucek

41 Rice

20 Bowen

8 Fornals

22 Benrahma Substituted for Noble at 88' minutes

9 Antonio Substituted for Yarmolenko at 89' minutes Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

10 Lanzini

13 Areola

16 Noble

23 Diop

24 Fredericks

31 Johnson

54 Coventry

75 Baptiste Leicester Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Schmeichel 21 Ricardo Pereira 18 Amartey 4 Söyüncü 33 Thomas 8 Tielemans 25 Ndidi 17 Pérez 10 Maddison 7 Barnes 9 Vardy 1 Schmeichel

21 Ricardo Pereira Booked at 71mins

18 Amartey

4 Söyüncü

33 Thomas

8 Tielemans

25 Ndidi

17 Pérez Booked at 40mins

10 Maddison Substituted for Soumaré at 81' minutes

7 Barnes Substituted for Daka at 64' minutes

9 Vardy Substituted for Iheanacho at 81' minutes Substitutes 11 Albrighton

12 Ward

14 Iheanacho

20 Choudhury

22 Dewsbury-Hall

26 Praet

27 Castagne

29 Daka

42 Soumaré Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 4, Leicester City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 4, Leicester City 1. Post update Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside. Post update Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City). Post update Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Daniel Amartey (Leicester City). Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Saïd Benrahma. Post update Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United). goal Goal! Goal! West Ham United 4, Leicester City 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross. Post update Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City). Post update Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Boubakary Soumaré replaces James Maddison. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Jamie Vardy. goal Goal! Goal! West Ham United 3, Leicester City 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan Rice with a cross. Post update Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United). Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward