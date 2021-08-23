Premier League
West HamWest Ham United4LeicesterLeicester City1

West Ham 4-1 Leicester City: Michail Antonio becomes Hammers' leading top-flight scorer

By Ellie Thomson

Michail Antonio
Antonio scored his 48th and 49th Premier League goals for the Hammers

Michail Antonio became West Ham's outright top scorer in the Premier League in a dominant victory for the Hammers over 10-man Leicester City at London Stadium.

Antonio celebrated by lifting a cardboard cut-out of himself after scoring his 48th top-flight goal to break Paolo di Canio's club record.

The 31-year-old added a second four minutes later to wrap up an impressive win for David Moyes' side.

It is only the second time the Hammers have won their opening two fixtures of a Premier League campaign.

Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma scored West Ham's first two goals either side of Ayoze Perez's dismissal for a stamp on goalscorer Fornals.

Youri Tielemans had briefly given the visitors hope at 2-1 before Antonio's late double.

Antonio shines as Foxes are hammered

West Ham 4-1 Leicester: David Moyes praises Michail Antonio on 'incredible night'

Only Manchester City and Manchester United won more points away from home than Leicester in the Premier League last season, but the Foxes were outplayed in their first game on the road in the new campaign.

Brendan Rodgers put it mildly when he said his side were "very light" at the back in his pre-match interview, with new signing Jannik Vestergaard joining Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans and Nampalys Mendy on the sidelines.

The makeshift Foxes defence was finally undone by West Ham on 26 minutes when Fornals scored his third goal in as many league games for the Hammers.

The Spaniard played a quick one-two with Benrahma on the left before continuing his run into the box, sweeping past Kasper Schmeichel with a first-time finish from 10 yards.

West Ham 4-1 Leicester: Foxes were too slow - Rodgers

Leicester's evening went from bad to worse 15 minutes later when Perez was sent off for stamping on Fornals' ankle as he stumbled forward trying to win the ball back from a challenge with Aaron Cresswell.

After initially allowing play to continue, referee Michael Oliver produced the red card following consultation with the VAR officials and viewing a replay himself. It is the Spaniard's first red card on his 274th appearance in English football.

There was calamitous defending from Caglar Soyuncu for West Ham's second as the Turkey international's sloppy backpass was intercepted by the unselfish Antonio, who crossed for Benrahma to fire past Schmeichel from 12 yards.

'I wanted to be Baby but I'm 94kg' - Antonio on his Dirty Dancing-inspired celebration

Antonio had drawn level with Di Canio courtesy of his strike at Newcastle in West Ham's season opener, but it seemed as if he would have to wait for his moment of glory as he saw five chances go begging.

But after holding off Soyuncu in the box from Declan Rice's cross, Antonio turned past the centre-back and found the bottom corner.

His night was not over yet. As a packed London Stadium chanted 'ole' with each Hammers pass, Antonio capped off a near-perfect evening as he flicked the ball above two Leicester defenders, before beating them both on the turn and stabbing past Schmeichel.

After missing out on a place in the top four by two points last season, West Ham start the new campaign full of optimism and - even if after only two games - end the day top of the Premier League for just the second time ever.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Dawson
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 8Fornals
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forNobleat 88'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 31Johnson
  • 54Coventry
  • 75Baptiste

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo PereiraBooked at 71mins
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33Thomas
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25Ndidi
  • 17PérezBooked at 40mins
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forSoumaréat 81'minutes
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forDakaat 64'minutes
  • 9VardySubstituted forIheanachoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 20Choudhury
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 26Praet
  • 27Castagne
  • 29Daka
  • 42Soumaré
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Comments

Join the conversation

1015 comments

  • Comment posted by on vacation, at 22:07 23 Aug

    Glad for David Moyes - after Man Utd he was unfairly lambasted for a job that at that time was a poison chalice.

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, at 22:13 23 Aug

    Unless you’re Millwall how can you not love West Ham ? Most loyal proper down to earth real London people club. R.I.P Bobby Moore

    All the best Hammers

    Wolves fan

    • Reply posted by R Soul, at 22:22 23 Aug

      R Soul replied:
      Essex people club you mean.

  • Comment posted by Alex A, at 22:02 23 Aug

    West Ham just brilliant football to watch. Not a Hammers fan but look forward to seeing them play every week.

    • Reply posted by margaret, at 22:10 23 Aug

      margaret replied:
      Stay around and watch the wheels come off, it's Moyesaurus !

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, at 22:07 23 Aug

    Congrats WHU & LC both. For the neutral, that was so much fun. WH always had the better of it; the sending off seemed harsh, but it was already WH's game, the red didn't change that.

    I don't know that either side will finish Top 4. I do know that BOTH sides will have a huge say in who does. Go, Irons; go, Foxes! Scare the living daylights out of those who think they're Big Teams! ;-)

    • Reply posted by Granny Bano, at 23:32 23 Aug

      Granny Bano replied:
      well said

  • Comment posted by Simply Ted, at 22:08 23 Aug

    Love this team.
    How can Garth Crooks publish his team of the week before all of the games have been played.
    Antonio and Benrahma were immense tonight.
    COYI

    • Reply posted by hammertime, at 22:13 23 Aug

      hammertime replied:
      He clueless anyway would probably pick Vardy

  • Comment posted by chasby, at 22:06 23 Aug

    PS. Up yours Lawro

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, at 22:11 23 Aug

      Forza Italia replied:
      You wish

  • Comment posted by Hitcho, at 22:20 23 Aug

    This "Premier League record scorer" nonsense irritates me beyond measure. As if West Ham's great goal scorers before the 1990s just don't exist. What an insult.

    Congrats to Antonio, but let's keep some perspective here - there WAS football before the Premier League came along...

    • Reply posted by abc, at 22:51 23 Aug

      abc replied:
      Totally agree, disrespectful to legends like Geoff Hurst

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, at 22:09 23 Aug

    As a proud Hammer, I’m in absolute dreamland!!

    Please tell me I’m not dreaming! The way we finished last season and now started this season!!

    Moyes is a genius, we did nothing in transfer window and so was expecting a quiet start, but we’ve been awesome!!

    Antonio must be the most in form striker in league, hope he doesn’t get poached!

    Rice is class as ever, it’s a real TEAM performance!

    COYI

    • Reply posted by UBT, at 22:36 23 Aug

      UBT replied:
      Well said.....just hoping we get some extra men in to provide better in depth strength...Lingard asking price is now down to £20m...so the 2 David better get chatting with their bank manager....and we could always put in a cheeky offer for Kane ;-)

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, at 22:07 23 Aug

    I was expecting to see a goal fest.
    I didn’t expect that absolute tanking WH gave the foxes!!
    Great to see Moyes and West Ham doing well.
    He still has a place in my Toffee heart.
    Great game!

    • Reply posted by GiantDave, at 22:55 23 Aug

      GiantDave replied:
      Expected when the whole of your first choice defence is out injured and the backups sent to replace them out too!

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, at 22:14 23 Aug

    Well played West Ham you gave us a footballing lesson tonight worthy winners great club always had time for the hammers definitely a red card as well.
    City we need to move on bad night at the office roll on weekend.

    • Reply posted by UrbanFox, at 22:17 23 Aug

      UrbanFox replied:
      Don’t lose heart mate, early days still.

      We played better on the night, but you’re still a very strong and dangerous team

      Best of luck for rest of season….

  • Comment posted by Seasider, at 22:09 23 Aug

    Welcome back to the London stadium, when football is played that way it reminds me of the old West Ham play with energy and style

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 22:49 23 Aug

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      God help him when they lose two games in a row. Those West Ham fans are not a patient lot are they

  • Comment posted by theBarbarian, at 22:10 23 Aug

    Can we all take a moment to praise Antonio and Moyes. Great squad full of good players. Very happy for them.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:27 23 Aug

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      KingFreddy will be a very happy man tonight.

  • Comment posted by ukcitizen, at 22:02 23 Aug

    The magic of the Moyesiah! MOTM Michail Antonio - what a presence up front! The Hammers take over top spot on merit.

    • Reply posted by margaret, at 22:06 23 Aug

      margaret replied:
      That's the Moyesaurus win ratio up to 17 percent, still, only a matter of time before the Hamsters sack him again.

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, at 23:01 23 Aug

    Leicester City's last two competitive games in London (Wembley), saw us beat Chelsea in the FA Cup Final & Man City in the Community Shield.
    Today West Ham gave Leicester no chance to settle on the ball, and outplayed us for 90 mins (the red card had no impact on the result).
    No complaints from this Fox.
    And congratulations to Antonio for breaking the scoring record - the guy was a beast tonight.

    • Reply posted by FTNWO, today at 08:18

      FTNWO replied:
      Great comment Wombat! Lots of posters seem to forget it’s football! Some days the opponents simply outplay the team we support & deserve the win !

  • Comment posted by BedfordBootbear, at 22:36 23 Aug

    76 year old lifetime MU supporter from Busby ..long wait til Ferguson..& wait for Solskjaer to put a smile on my face..but I've always had a soft spot for West Ham..Ron Greenwood & 1966..
    I'm delighted for David Moyes..one of the best managerial come backs..!
    No matter the final PL position, he & his players have put smile in so many hearts
    ..astute coaching & leadership without mega funds !

    • Reply posted by merlinthehammer, today at 09:05

      merlinthehammer replied:
      Agree about Moyes, BUT have no doubt, it is the combined efforts of the coaching team behind him that is just as much responsible for what is happening at WHU.

  • Comment posted by Haplogy, at 22:39 23 Aug

    I'm a Chelsea fan but if we don't win the Premiership would love to see West Ham do a Leicester. Great club with a great history.

    • Reply posted by Al Capone, at 22:43 23 Aug

      Al Capone replied:
      "do a Leicester" ? What do you mean ?

  • Comment posted by Hitchens Razor, at 22:02 23 Aug

    Most complete team performance I have seen in a long time with players clearly enjoying playing in front of their fans. Perez should be ashamed of that tackle and Leicester players should be furious with him.