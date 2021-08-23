Match ends, West Ham United 4, Leicester City 1.
Michail Antonio became West Ham's outright top scorer in the Premier League in a dominant victory for the Hammers over 10-man Leicester City at London Stadium.
Antonio celebrated by lifting a cardboard cut-out of himself after scoring his 48th top-flight goal to break Paolo di Canio's club record.
The 31-year-old added a second four minutes later to wrap up an impressive win for David Moyes' side.
It is only the second time the Hammers have won their opening two fixtures of a Premier League campaign.
Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma scored West Ham's first two goals either side of Ayoze Perez's dismissal for a stamp on goalscorer Fornals.
Youri Tielemans had briefly given the visitors hope at 2-1 before Antonio's late double.
Antonio shines as Foxes are hammered
Only Manchester City and Manchester United won more points away from home than Leicester in the Premier League last season, but the Foxes were outplayed in their first game on the road in the new campaign.
Brendan Rodgers put it mildly when he said his side were "very light" at the back in his pre-match interview, with new signing Jannik Vestergaard joining Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans and Nampalys Mendy on the sidelines.
The makeshift Foxes defence was finally undone by West Ham on 26 minutes when Fornals scored his third goal in as many league games for the Hammers.
The Spaniard played a quick one-two with Benrahma on the left before continuing his run into the box, sweeping past Kasper Schmeichel with a first-time finish from 10 yards.
Leicester's evening went from bad to worse 15 minutes later when Perez was sent off for stamping on Fornals' ankle as he stumbled forward trying to win the ball back from a challenge with Aaron Cresswell.
After initially allowing play to continue, referee Michael Oliver produced the red card following consultation with the VAR officials and viewing a replay himself. It is the Spaniard's first red card on his 274th appearance in English football.
There was calamitous defending from Caglar Soyuncu for West Ham's second as the Turkey international's sloppy backpass was intercepted by the unselfish Antonio, who crossed for Benrahma to fire past Schmeichel from 12 yards.
Antonio had drawn level with Di Canio courtesy of his strike at Newcastle in West Ham's season opener, but it seemed as if he would have to wait for his moment of glory as he saw five chances go begging.
But after holding off Soyuncu in the box from Declan Rice's cross, Antonio turned past the centre-back and found the bottom corner.
His night was not over yet. As a packed London Stadium chanted 'ole' with each Hammers pass, Antonio capped off a near-perfect evening as he flicked the ball above two Leicester defenders, before beating them both on the turn and stabbing past Schmeichel.
After missing out on a place in the top four by two points last season, West Ham start the new campaign full of optimism and - even if after only two games - end the day top of the Premier League for just the second time ever.
Player of the match
AntonioMichail Antonio
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
8.87
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number16Player nameNobleAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
6.64
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
3.69
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 15Dawson
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 8Fornals
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forNobleat 88'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 24Fredericks
- 31Johnson
- 54Coventry
- 75Baptiste
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 21Ricardo PereiraBooked at 71mins
- 18Amartey
- 4Söyüncü
- 33Thomas
- 8Tielemans
- 25Ndidi
- 17PérezBooked at 40mins
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forSoumaréat 81'minutes
- 7BarnesSubstituted forDakaat 64'minutes
- 9VardySubstituted forIheanachoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 20Choudhury
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 26Praet
- 27Castagne
- 29Daka
- 42Soumaré
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 4, Leicester City 1.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.
Post update
Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).
Post update
Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Amartey (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Post update
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 4, Leicester City 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
Post update
Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Boubakary Soumaré replaces James Maddison.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Jamie Vardy.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, Leicester City 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan Rice with a cross.
Post update
Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United).
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
All the best Hammers
Wolves fan
I don't know that either side will finish Top 4. I do know that BOTH sides will have a huge say in who does. Go, Irons; go, Foxes! Scare the living daylights out of those who think they're Big Teams! ;-)
How can Garth Crooks publish his team of the week before all of the games have been played.
Antonio and Benrahma were immense tonight.
COYI
Congrats to Antonio, but let's keep some perspective here - there WAS football before the Premier League came along...
Please tell me I’m not dreaming! The way we finished last season and now started this season!!
Moyes is a genius, we did nothing in transfer window and so was expecting a quiet start, but we’ve been awesome!!
Antonio must be the most in form striker in league, hope he doesn’t get poached!
Rice is class as ever, it’s a real TEAM performance!
COYI
I didn’t expect that absolute tanking WH gave the foxes!!
Great to see Moyes and West Ham doing well.
He still has a place in my Toffee heart.
Great game!
City we need to move on bad night at the office roll on weekend.
Today West Ham gave Leicester no chance to settle on the ball, and outplayed us for 90 mins (the red card had no impact on the result).
No complaints from this Fox.
And congratulations to Antonio for breaking the scoring record - the guy was a beast tonight.
I'm delighted for David Moyes..one of the best managerial come backs..!
No matter the final PL position, he & his players have put smile in so many hearts
..astute coaching & leadership without mega funds !